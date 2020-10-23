49ers Without Both Starting Safeties vs. Patriots, 'Outside Chance' of Tevin Coleman Returning in Week 8

As if the 49ers weren't already dealing with a number of injuries seven weeks into the season, San Francisco will be without both of their starting safeties as the team travels to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ suffered a quad strain during Thursday's practice and has been ruled out for the contest.

The 49ers are hopeful Ward won't miss significant time, but will continue to monitor his progress over the next week.

"We gave it a 1.5 grade. So, I don't think it will be real long," Kyle Shanahan said. "But we know for sure he's not going to make the trip with us. We hope that will help him get a chance to be ready for next week."

Additionally, ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ was ruled out after suffering a groin injury in Week 6. San Francisco's starting strong safety was replaced by ﻿Marcell Harris﻿, who is likely to get the start in his absence.

With ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (ankle) going on Injured Reserve, a spot becomes available on the team's 53-man roster. Veteran safety ﻿Johnathan Cyprien﻿ and former undrafted free agent ﻿Jared Mayden﻿ are likely candidates to be promoted from the team's practice squad over the weekend. ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿ is another option likely to get the nod on Sunday.

The 49ers are fairly optimistic ﻿Trent Williams﻿ will be on hand against the Patriots. The left tackle was questionable heading into the weekend after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Williams was a limited participant during the 49ers last two practices and his availability will be reassessed when the team arrives in Foxborough.

"He made it through practice today, even though it was pretty much half speed," Shanahan said. "When you have an ankle like he does and you're flying like this, I just want to see how he is tomorrow. I'm hoping he's going and that's why we didn't put him as doubtful."

San Francisco is also hopeful running back ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ will be available on Sunday, as the team enters Week 7 short-handed. Wilson Jr. suffered a calf injury prior to Week 6 and was a limited participant heading into Sunday. The running back saw an increase in practice reps over the week. Like Williams, Wilson will be re-evaluated prior to Sunday's match. If active, he will join ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ and ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ in San Francisco's backfield without Mostert and ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ (knee).

Speaking of Coleman, Shanahan alluded to an "outside chance" the running back will be available ahead of the Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Coleman suffered a knee injury in Week 2 and has missed four games while on Injured Reserve. The head coach expects to learn more about Coleman's availability when the team returns from Foxborough.