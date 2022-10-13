Presented by

Charvarius Ward Leans into Veteran CB Role; Thursday Injury Updates

Oct 13, 2022 at 04:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers were on a mission to bolster their secondary during the offseason, and with the addition of Charvarius Ward (Mooney Ward) via free agency, the team has done that and so much more. With Emmanuel Moseley out for the season, Ward is the most experienced cornerback on San Francisco's active roster, and he's been playing lights out through these first five weeks of the regular season.

"He's been everything that we could have hoped for," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "He's come out, and he's competed every day. He's challenged guys to become better."

San Francisco signed the veteran cornerback to a three-year deal in March, and early returns from Ward have been incredibly promising. In this first portion of the year, Ward has racked up seven passes defensed, 18 total tackles and an interception. His best outing came Iast week against the Carolina Panthers. In that game, No. 7 recorded four pass breakups and allowed just two receptions on his seven targets, holding the opposition to a 47.3 passer rating.

"I think he's never out of control," head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Ward's seven PBUs. "He's not a guy who misses very much. He's patient with his hands, patient with his feet, always seems on top of guys and has the speed and length to recover too when he is not."

"DeMeco allows me to play free," Ward said when asked about his early success with the 49ers. "He allows me to be myself on the field—be aggressive, play man-to-man. He allows me to do my thing."

Ward wasn't exactly a household name when he first came to the 49ers, but given his elevated level of play week in and week out, the recognition is sure to come.

"I want to prove that I'm one of the best corners in the league," Ward said. "I'm tired of flying under the radar. I feel like I have some of the best coverage skills in the NFL."

With Moseley out for the season, San Francisco will need its younger talent—Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas and Samuel Womack III—to step in and play in tandem with Ward.

"We've had the injuries this year, but we have some rookies who got experience last year," Shanahan said. "We also brought in a couple of guys and I like our draft picks too, so we got some more depth, which helps."

Related Links

Thursday Practice Participation Report

Did Not Practice:

Limited Participation:

Full Participation:

Related Content

news

49ers Open Up Practice in WV; Shanahan Shares Updates on Bosa, Gould

The San Francisco 49ers held their first practice in West Virginia and were without DE Nick Bosa and K Robbie Gould as they continue to work through injuries.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Moseley, Ward and other 49ers players

San Francisco 49es head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed injury updates to cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety Jimmie Ward following the team's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers.

news

Brandon Aiyuk, Charvarius Ward Top 49ers Highest PFF Performers of Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers put together a dominant 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers, earning several players top PFF grades for Week 5.

news

Moore is the Next Man Up on the 49ers O-Line; Thursday Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to sophomore offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to step in at left tackle as the team gears up for the Carolina Panthers.

news

Ward and Verrett Return to Practice; Shanahan Shares Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back safety Jimmie Ward and cornerback Jason Verrett who opened up the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve and PUP Reserve lists, respectively.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury and Roster Updates After 'MNF' Win Over Rams

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed injury designation for OL Colton McKivitz and roster updates for CB Jason Verrett and S Jimmie Ward.

news

Football and Photography: Brandon Aiyuk's Favorite Pastimes

How San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is carrying on a family tradition.

news

Mitch Wishnowsky Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Wishnowsky's six punts landing inside the 10 yard line are a league-best through three weeks.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trent Williams, Azeez Al-Shaair

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed injuries and shared tentative recovery timelines for left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following the team's Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos.

news

Kittle Cleared; Armstead, McKivitz Questionable in 49ers Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have George Kittle available for Sunday's primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos.

news

Garoppolo is 'Staying in the Moment' in QB1 Transition; Lance Update and More

The San Francisco 49ers are days out from their first primetime matchup of the 2022 season with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the first time since the NFC Championship Game.

Advertising