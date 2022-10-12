Presented by

49ers Sign Tevin Coleman to Active Roster; Release QB

Oct 12, 2022 at 09:30 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has promoted RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster from the team's practice squad and signed RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released QB Kurt Benkert.

Coleman appeared in two games and registered eight carries for 23 yards and one touchdown to go along with three receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown after being elevated to the active roster from the team's practice squad.

Mack was released by the team on October 11, 2022.

Sloman (5-8, 205) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round (248th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in seven games for the Rams in 2020 and connected on eight of 11 field goal attempts (72.8%) and 18 of 21 extra point attempts (85.7%) before being waived on October 27, 2020. Sloman then signed with the Tennessee Titans on January 2, 2021 where he appeared in one game and made both of his field goal attempts and all five of his extra point attempts. Sloman spent parts of the 2021 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

A 25-year-old native of Roswell, GA, Sloman attended Miami (OH) University where he appeared in 51 games and connected on 49 of his 62 field goal attempts (79.0%) and 112 of his 113 extra point attempts (99.1%).

Benkert originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 21, 2022.

