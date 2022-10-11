49ers Climb Higher, Cracking Top Five of NFL Power Rankings in Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers 37-15 rout of the Carolina Panthers cemented the team in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 6. The 49ers now find themselves in and around the top five of a few national outlets' rankings, up several spots from the previous week.

The defense dominated for a fifth-straight game, giving up a single touchdown to Carolina, and the offense put together its most consistent performance to date, reaching the end zone four times in Sunday's contest. With the win, San Francisco improves to 3-2 on the year and takes the top spot in the NFC West rankings.

"I think we still have room for improvement," quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said when asked about the progress of offense. "There were some drives where we just killed ourselves. There are simple things we can fix, but today was a good day. We were rolling pretty good."

Running back Tevin Coleman was responsible for two of San Francisco's touchdowns, notching one score through the air and one on the ground. Jeff Wilson Jr. added to the offensive firepower with his 17 carries for 120 yards and a one-yard rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in a touchdown too, connecting with Garoppolo in the third quarter for a four-yard score.

On the other side of the ball, the defense followed up a 7.0 sack performance against the Los Angeles Rams with a 6.0 sack outing against Carolina. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseleyrecorded his first-career pick-six. San Francisco's defense is now tied for first in scoring defense and has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (71.4) through Week 5.