49ers Climb Higher, Cracking Top Five of NFL Power Rankings in Week 6

Oct 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers 37-15 rout of the Carolina Panthers cemented the team in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 6. The 49ers now find themselves in and around the top five of a few national outlets' rankings, up several spots from the previous week.

The defense dominated for a fifth-straight game, giving up a single touchdown to Carolina, and the offense put together its most consistent performance to date, reaching the end zone four times in Sunday's contest. With the win, San Francisco improves to 3-2 on the year and takes the top spot in the NFC West rankings.

"I think we still have room for improvement," quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said when asked about the progress of offense. "There were some drives where we just killed ourselves. There are simple things we can fix, but today was a good day. We were rolling pretty good."

Running back Tevin Coleman was responsible for two of San Francisco's touchdowns, notching one score through the air and one on the ground. Jeff Wilson Jr. added to the offensive firepower with his 17 carries for 120 yards and a one-yard rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in a touchdown too, connecting with Garoppolo in the third quarter for a four-yard score.

On the other side of the ball, the defense followed up a 7.0 sack performance against the Los Angeles Rams with a 6.0 sack outing against Carolina. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseleyrecorded his first-career pick-six. San Francisco's defense is now tied for first in scoring defense and has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (71.4) through Week 5.

Here's a look at the NFL power rankings from several national outlets headed into Week 6:

NFL.com: 5

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"The 49ers took care of business against a Panthers team set adrift, coasting to a 37-15 road win that put San Francisco in sole possession of first place in the muddled NFC West. The victory came at a cost, however: Emmanuel Moseley, a rising star at cornerback who registered a pick-six on Sunday, tore the ACL in his left knee and is out for the season. San Francisco also finished the game without star pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) and kicker Robbie Gould (knee). Any length of absence for Bosa will be felt: The two-time Pro Bowler entered Sunday leading the NFL in sacks and pressures."

Yahoo Sports!: 6

NFL Writer Barry Werner

"The San Francisco 49ers are alone in first place in the NFC West. Anyone who thinks they want to tangle with Kyle Shanahan's team is foolish."

CBS Sports: 7

NFL Writer Pete Prisco

"That defense traveled well to face Carolina, which will be their calling card all year long. The Nick Bosa injury bears watching."

The 49ers were the only team in the NFC West to snag a win in Week 5. The Rams fell to the Cowboys 22-10 dropping four spots to No. 15 in the rankings. The Arizona Cardinals went from No. 17 to No. 19 after dropping their game 20-17 to the now 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles. The Seattle Seahawks are down just one spot to No. 24 after a seven-point loss to the New Orleans Saints.

