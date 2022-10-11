Presented by

49ers Release Mack; Sign Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill to Practice Squad

Oct 11, 2022 at 02:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers have released running back Marlon Mack. Additionally, the team has signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the team's practice squad.

McGill (6-0, 295) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on May 15, 2015. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-2016), Cleveland Browns (2017), Philadelphia Eagles (2018, 2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2018-19) and Minnesota Vikings (2021), he has appeared in 46 games and registered 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He has also started one postseason contest where he tallied one tackle. McGill appeared in two games and recorded one tackle and one pass defensed with the Vikings in 2021.

A 29-year-old native of Jesup, GA, McGill attended North Carolina State University where he appeared in 49 games (13 starts) and registered 122 tackles, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

Mack appeared in two games and registered one fumble recovery on special teams after being promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad on September 21, 2022.

Related Content

news

49ers Activate Ward; Place McKivitz on IR and Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers activated S Jimmie Ward, placed OL Colton McKivitz on the Injured Reserve List and made three other roster moves ahead of Sunday's game versus the Carolina Panthers.

news

Ward and Verrett Return to Practice; Shanahan Shares Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back safety Jimmie Ward and cornerback Jason Verrett who opened up the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve and PUP Reserve lists, respectively.

news

49ers Open Practice Windows for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett

The 49ers have opened the practice windows for CB Jason Verrett and DB Jimmie Ward, and signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad.

news

49ers Release WR Willie Snead IV

The 49ers have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV.

news

49ers Promote Willie Snead IV; Place Azeez Al-Shaair on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have promoted WR Willie Snead IV to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed LB Azeez Al-Shaair on the Injured Reserve list.

news

49ers Activate Spence From Practice Squad

The 49ers have activated DL Akeem Spence from the team's practice squad.

news

Garoppolo is 'Staying in the Moment' in QB1 Transition; Lance Update and More

The San Francisco 49ers are days out from their first primetime matchup of the 2022 season with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the first time since the NFC Championship Game.

news

Shanahan Rules Lance Out for 2022 Season; 49ers Week 3 Injury Updates

Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered his first injury report for Week 3 and broke down new personnel additions announced Wednesday afternoon.

news

49ers Place Trey Lance on IR; Sign QB and RB to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have placed QB Trey Lance on the Injured Reserve list, promoted RB Marlon Mack to the active roster and signed two players to the practice squad.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Lance, Davis-Price and Kroft

The San Francisco 49ers sustained three significant injuries in their home opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

news

49ers Sign LB Greenlaw to Two-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a two-year extension that will keep him in The Bay through 2024.

Advertising