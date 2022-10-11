49ers Release Mack; Sign Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have released running back Marlon Mack. Additionally, the team has signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the team's practice squad.
McGill (6-0, 295) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on May 15, 2015. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-2016), Cleveland Browns (2017), Philadelphia Eagles (2018, 2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2018-19) and Minnesota Vikings (2021), he has appeared in 46 games and registered 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He has also started one postseason contest where he tallied one tackle. McGill appeared in two games and recorded one tackle and one pass defensed with the Vikings in 2021.
A 29-year-old native of Jesup, GA, McGill attended North Carolina State University where he appeared in 49 games (13 starts) and registered 122 tackles, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.
Mack appeared in two games and registered one fumble recovery on special teams after being promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad on September 21, 2022.