49ers Release Mack; Sign Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill to Practice Squad

McGill (6-0, 295) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on May 15, 2015. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-2016), Cleveland Browns (2017), Philadelphia Eagles (2018, 2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2018-19) and Minnesota Vikings (2021), he has appeared in 46 games and registered 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He has also started one postseason contest where he tallied one tackle. McGill appeared in two games and recorded one tackle and one pass defensed with the Vikings in 2021.