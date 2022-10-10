Brandon Aiyuk, Charvarius Ward Top 49ers Highest PFF Performers of Week 5 

Here are San Francisco's top performers from Week 5:

Top Offensive Performers: Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings

The wide receiver locked up the top offensive grade for his Week 5 performance, earning an 83.6 rating. The third-year wide receiver caught three passes for 58 yards on four targets. Jennings was a close second in the offensive ratings coming in at 81.6 for his two catches for 45 yards and earning praise from the 49ers starting quarterback.

"He's dangerous when he gets the ball in his hands," Garoppolo said when asked about Jennings potential to be a 'wideback.' "I was telling some of the guys, 'We've got to just get him the ball in his hands,' doesn't matter how we do it. He's kind of a third down specialist right now. He makes those big plays, and they just can't tackle him. He's a big body out there and he runs with purpose."

Top Defensive Performer: Charvarius Ward (Mooney Ward)

"49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward had an elite game against this struggling Panthers passing attack," Sam Monson of PFF wrote in his game breakdown. "Ward was thrown at six times, allowing one catch for 32 yards. He had four forced incompletions overall."