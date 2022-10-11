Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Moseley, Ward and other 49ers players

The San Francisco 49ers are now the leaders of the NFC West following their 37-15 rout of the Carolina Panthers. The victory was the team's first road win of the season and improves San Francisco's record to 3-2 on the year. However, the 49ers suffered multiple injuries in Sunday's contest that cast a shadow on the win.

"It was tough there at the end," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was a weird feeling just watching E-Man (Emmanuel Moseley). Lots of guys got hurt, but it didn't look good. That definitely took away a little of the excitement at the end, but we know the deal. It's part of this league. Everybody goes through it, and it was a tough one."

Moseley Suffers a Season-Ending Injury

Shanahan confirmed the initial injury prognosis for the fifth-year cornerback on Monday afternoon. Moseley sustained an ACL tear that will effectively end his season. No. 4 suffered his injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Earlier in the contest, he recorded his first-career pick-six and two pass breakups.

Moseley was part of the 49ers starting cornerback tandem with Charvarius Ward through the first five games of the season. In this first part of 2022, the cornerback registered 21 total tackles, five passes defended and a touchdown.