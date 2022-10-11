Presented by

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Moseley, Ward and other 49ers players

Oct 10, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are now the leaders of the NFC West following their 37-15 rout of the Carolina Panthers. The victory was the team's first road win of the season and improves San Francisco's record to 3-2 on the year. However, the 49ers suffered multiple injuries in Sunday's contest that cast a shadow on the win.

"It was tough there at the end," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was a weird feeling just watching E-Man (Emmanuel Moseley). Lots of guys got hurt, but it didn't look good. That definitely took away a little of the excitement at the end, but we know the deal. It's part of this league. Everybody goes through it, and it was a tough one."

Moseley Suffers a Season-Ending Injury

Shanahan confirmed the initial injury prognosis for the fifth-year cornerback on Monday afternoon. Moseley sustained an ACL tear that will effectively end his season. No. 4 suffered his injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Earlier in the contest, he recorded his first-career pick-six and two pass breakups.

Moseley was part of the 49ers starting cornerback tandem with Charvarius Ward through the first five games of the season. In this first part of 2022, the cornerback registered 21 total tackles, five passes defended and a touchdown.

"I know he knows how I feel," Shanahan said. "I've said that (expressed wanting to keep Moseley long-term) before the injury. I know I feel the same, if not stronger, so it was a really sad, unfortunate thing to happen to him… He will be really missed this year, and I really hope to have him back next year."

Per Shanahan, the team is confident in their other options at cornerback which include Dontae Johnson, Samuel Womack III, Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir  . Jason Verrett could also be an option pending his return from the PUP/Reserve list.

Jimmie Ward to Undergo Surgery and Other Updates

The head coach shared that Ward, who made his 2022 regular season debut on Sunday, suffered a broken hand on the opening kickoff against the Panthers.

"In Jimmie Ward style, he didn't want to accept that it was broken, so he stayed in there for the next play, couple plays," Shanahan said. "It was just unfortunate. Hopefully the surgery will go well, and he'll be able to come back and help us."

After the surgery, the team will have more clarity on the timetable for his return.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is currently working through a groin strain that will be reevaluated on Wednesday when the team returns to practice. As for the severity of the strain, Shanahan noted that if the team were to have practiced Monday, he wouldn't have been able to participate. The head coach said the injury "wasn't feeling great," on Monday.

Kicker Robbie Gould also exited Sunday's contest early after sustaining a knee contusion following back-to-back tackles on kickoff returns. Shanahan noted that the kicker will also be reevaluated Wednesday, but the team will also be working out kickers in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Advertising