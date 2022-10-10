Presented by

49ers Continue Defensive Dominance in Week 5 Win Over the Panthers

Oct 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM

Team Highlights

  • The 49ers have won back-to-back regular season games against the Carolina Panthers (51-13 vs. Carolina (10/27/19)).
  • The Niners improved to 6-6 all-time at Carolina.
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 5-4, including two-consecutive wins, against the NFC South as the head coach of the 49ers.

Defensive Highlights

  • The 49ers defense did not allow a TD in the first half for the fifth-consecutive game, marking the first time they accomplished the feat since 2011 (six-consecutive games from Weeks 8-13).
  • The 49ers defense posted 6.0 sacks on the day. Along with 7.0 sacks vs. the Los Angeles Rams (10/3/22), it marked the first time since Weeks 1 and 2 in 1985 that San Francisco had back-to-back games with 6.0-or-more sacks.
  • LB Fred Warner recorded 9 tackles, one pass defended and 1.0 sack. The sack marked Warner's first of the season and gives him 5.5 in his career.
  • Talanoa Hufanga tallied 5 tackles, one pass defended and 1.0 sack of Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, marking the first sack of his career.
  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles tallied 3 tackles and 1.0 sack of Panthers quarterback PJ Walker. The sack marked the first of his career.
  • CB Charvarius Ward set a career-high with four passes defended to go along with 3 tackles on the day.
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley intercepted Mayfield and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown. The touchdown marked the first of his career, while the interception was Moseley's first of the season and the fourth of his career.

Offensive Highlights

  • RB Tevin Coleman registered three rushes for 44 yards and one touchdown to go along with 8 carries for 23 yards and one touchdown. The nine-yard touchdown reception marked his first of the season and the 13th of his career, while the five-yard touchdown rush was his first of the season and the 25th of his career.
  • RB Jeff Wilson Jr. registered 17 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown, including a career-long 41-yard rush. With 120 yards on the day, Wilson Jr. rushed for 100-or-more yards for the fourth time in his career and for the first time since he tallied 110 yards vs. the Atlanta Falcons (12/19/21).
  • WR Deebo Samuel registered two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown to go along with two carries for 12 yards.

