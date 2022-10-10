Open Mailbag Questions for Players on West Virginia Road Trip

Oct 10, 2022 at 02:31 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is hitting the road while the team is in West Virginia ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Faithful, we need your help to get this show going while the 49ers are away from the SAP Performance Facility. This week, we'll be joined by two players from the offense to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions. This is your opportunity to ask players how they tackle everyday life outside of football and get advice from 49ers players. We ask that you keep your off-the-field questions light and fun – but ask away!

Examples of some fun questions:

  • What off-the-field team activity in West Virginia are you looking forward to the most?
  • If you were stuck in the wilderness with one other teammate, who would it be and why?
  • You've double booked yourself for hangouts with two different groups of friends on accident. Who do you cancel on and what's your best excuse for this type of situation?
  • For the veterans: The team has stayed in West Virginia in-between East Coast games for three years now. What's your best memory of your time there? Anything you would add to the trip if you could?

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify to stay up to date on the latest episodes of "You've Got Mail" presented by Manscaped.

Related Content

news

49ers Continue Defensive Dominance in Week 5 Win Over the Panthers

Looking at key stats and figures from the 49ers 37-15 win in Carolina.

news

Primera Victoria Para los 49ers Como Visitantes; La Defensa Sigue Brillando

Este domingo los San Francisco 49ers obtuvieron su primer triunfo como visitantes tras derrotar 37-15 a los Carolina Panthers.

news

Morning Report: Week 5 Win for the 49ers Against the Panthers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

This Day in The Bay: Candlestick Park Officially Opens

On this day, Candlestick Park officially opened for NFL football as the 49ers hosted the Los Angeles Rams in front of 44,000 spectators.

Advertising