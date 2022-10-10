Open Mailbag Questions for Players on West Virginia Road Trip

Faithful, we need your help to get this show going while the 49ers are away from the SAP Performance Facility. This week, we'll be joined by two players from the offense to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions. This is your opportunity to ask players how they tackle everyday life outside of football and get advice from 49ers players. We ask that you keep your off-the-field questions light and fun – but ask away!