Open Mailbag Questions for Players on West Virginia Road Trip

The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is hitting the road while the team is in West Virginia ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Faithful, we need your help to get this show going while the 49ers are away from the SAP Performance Facility. This week, we'll be joined by two players from the offense to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions. This is your opportunity to ask players how they tackle everyday life outside of football and get advice from 49ers players. We ask that you keep your off-the-field questions light and fun – but ask away!
Examples of some fun questions:
- What off-the-field team activity in West Virginia are you looking forward to the most?
- If you were stuck in the wilderness with one other teammate, who would it be and why?
- You've double booked yourself for hangouts with two different groups of friends on accident. Who do you cancel on and what's your best excuse for this type of situation?
- For the veterans: The team has stayed in West Virginia in-between East Coast games for three years now. What's your best memory of your time there? Anything you would add to the trip if you could?
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify to stay up to date on the latest episodes of "You've Got Mail" presented by Manscaped.