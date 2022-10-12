49ers Open Up Practice in WV; Shanahan Shares Updates on Bosa, Gould

The San Francisco 49ers held their first practice in the foothills of the West Virginia countryside on Wednesday afternoon. The workout was one of three practices the team will have on the East Coast before hitting the road for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Injury Updates for Nick Bosa, Robbie Gould and Others

Bosa and Gould, who are working through groin and knee injuries, respectively, did not participate in practice after being reevaluated following the team's off day. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that the defensive end has a chance to play in Sunday's game but was not ready to return to workouts with the team. Gould is expected to test out the knee sometime over the next couple days.

"We signed a kicker, just in case, to the practice squad, so we will have that option," Shanahan said when asked about Gould's availability for Sunday.

Armstead did not make the trip to West Virginia with the team, and per Shanahan, the defensive lineman has been ruled out from game action versus Atlanta. Additionally, OL Aaron Banks (knee), WR Danny Gray (illness), TE Tyler Kroft (knee) and DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) were all limited participants in practice.