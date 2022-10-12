Presented by

49ers Open Up Practice in WV; Shanahan Shares Updates on Bosa, Gould

Oct 12, 2022 at 03:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers held their first practice in the foothills of the West Virginia countryside on Wednesday afternoon. The workout was one of three practices the team will have on the East Coast before hitting the road for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Injury Updates for Nick Bosa, Robbie Gould and Others

Bosa and Gould, who are working through groin and knee injuries, respectively, did not participate in practice after being reevaluated following the team's off day. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that the defensive end has a chance to play in Sunday's game but was not ready to return to workouts with the team. Gould is expected to test out the knee sometime over the next couple days.

"We signed a kicker, just in case, to the practice squad, so we will have that option," Shanahan said when asked about Gould's availability for Sunday.

Armstead did not make the trip to West Virginia with the team, and per Shanahan, the defensive lineman has been ruled out from game action versus Atlanta. Additionally, OL Aaron Banks (knee), WR Danny Gray (illness), TE Tyler Kroft (knee) and DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) were all limited participants in practice.

On a positive note, RB Tyrion Davis-Price returned to the field for the first time since the 49ers Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie running back sustained a high ankle sprain in that game and has been rehabbing for the past several weeks.

Last October, Wilson Jr. was sidelined with a knee injury that took away half of his 2021 season. Fast forward a year, the veteran running back is now sitting at the top of the 49ers depth chart and leads the team in total rushing yards with 375 yards on 74 carries and two touchdowns. Wilson Jr. posted back-to-back career long runs against the Los Angeles Rams (37 yards) and the Carolina Panthers (41 yards).

"It's like night and day," Wilson Jr. said when asked about his current health. "Obviously, I came back after that injury I had and played that year, but even when I was playing, it still didn't feel like I was quite where I needed to be… This year, it's like a totally different ball game, so it's like night and day. I did a lot of work in the offseason, and it paid off."

Wilson Jr.'s production has been key with the injury bug hitting San Francisco's running back room early in the year. The 49ers are also seeing quick returns on Tevin Coleman, who was originally brought back to San Francisco as a practice squad member in late September. Coleman was active the last two contests but didn't see game action until Week 5 against Carolina. In that game, the running back scored a pair of touchdowns and ran for 23 yards on eight carries.

