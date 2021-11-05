George Kittle, Kyler Murray and Looming Question Marks ahead of #AZvsSF

3rd Down: Matchup/Rematch You're Most Looking Forward To

Both the Cardinals and 49ers were missing key players in their Week 5 matchup. Namely for San Francisco, their All-Pro tight end was just placed on Injured Reserve while working through a calf injury sustained in Week 1. While the 49ers are still assessing Kittle's readiness to return to the field, he'll certainly add a boost for the offense if he is elevated to the active roster, and not just as a pass catcher.

Kittle is undoubtedly crucial to San Francisco's rushing success due to his proficiency as a run blocker. He can also take the pressure off of San Francisco's leading receiver Deebo Samuel﻿. In the tight end's seven-career games against Arizona, he's amassed 417 yards on 29 receptions for an average of 14.4 yards per catch.

Undeniably, Kittle brings another level of energy when he takes the field – something this team can use as they look to turnaround their season entering into the midway point. He said this week he hasn't been able to hit anyone in a long time (four weeks to be exact) and he's eager to do so again. Optimistically for Kittle, that opportunity could come on Sunday.

The rematch I'm most looking forward to isn't a rematch at all. Murphy missed the first game, and he's the guy who usually should be matched up with Deebo Samuel. Samuel is having a wonderful season. Murphy is the Cardinals top cornerback. With all the injuries/COVID issues with the Cards' offense, the defense will have to come to play, and Samuel vs. Murphy should be fun to watch.

4th Down: Player(s) Who Must Step Up in Week 9

While San Francisco's defense took steps forward in Week 8, the unit was gashed by Chicago's ground game – and I'm not even referring to their running backs. Quarterback Justin Fields put on a rushing clinic last week, posting career-highs with 103 yards on 10 carries as Chicago's leading rusher (running back Khalil Herbert totaled 72 yards on 23 carries). It's the second-straight week the 49ers have allowed a single player to post 100-plus yards after not allowing one in over 20-plus consecutive games.

While a lot of Arizona's offensive game plan will weigh on whether Kyler Murray is active or not, the 49ers will still have to prepare for the Cardinals three-headed rushing attack. Murray adds to running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds, who have aided in Arizona's seventh-ranked rushing offense. Wide receiver Rondale Moore has emerged as a versatile playmaker, who has also done damage in the backfield. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said the 49ers will have to play with "heightened awareness" for when Moore is on the field, because the ball finds its way to him regardless of where he is aligned.

While the 49ers won't get Dre Greenlaw back in the lineup for at least another week, Azeez Al-Shaair is set to make his return after missing last week while in the concussion protocol.

San Francisco enters the contest giving up an average of 127 yards to opposing ball carriers, the 27th-worst mark in the league. Even if Murray and his elusiveness with his legs isn't able to dress on Sunday, the 49ers certainly can't overlook Arizona's threat on the ground.

@CardsChatter: QB Colt McCoy