What to Expect from the Los Angeles Chargers: Oppositional Research 💪

Without LA's top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert still managed to pull off a win against the Falcons in Week 9. In that contest, Herbert recorded 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His main target was Josh Palmer; the wide receiver notched 106 yards and eight receptions on ten targets. A player that the 49ers defense must contain is the chargers own dual-threat running back, Austin Ekeler, as he is likely to provide the most production to LA's offense. Ekeler has tallied 427 rushing and 381 receiving yards, scoring a total of 10 touchdowns so far this season.

"(Ekeler) can do everything," Shanahan said. "He's one of the better backs in this league. He's a very natural runner, hits the right holes. When a defense makes a mistake, he makes them pay right away. He's extremely efficient and good in the pass game, whether it's screens or running routes or check downs, doesn't seem to fumble, he is as consistent as it gets and does it in all aspects."