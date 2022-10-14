Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Falcons Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face the Atlanta Falcons at 6:00 pm BST on Sunday, October 16. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
TV Broadcast
Sky Sports: The 49ers vs. Falcons matchup will begin to air at 5:00 pm BST on Sky Sports NFL, kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm BST. For more information on watching the NFL on Sky Sports, click here.
Live Streaming
NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the United Kingdom can catch every game live and on demand on NFL Game Pass International. The international service also includes NFL RedZone, to catch every touchdown from every game, every Sunday, and NFL Network, to receive 24/7 breaking NFL news. Fans can also download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favorite devices. Sign up today.
FOLLOW ALONG
San Francisco 49ers Live Blog
Fans can follow the game via the 49ers Live Blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Be a part of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers digital media coordinator Briana McDonald.
JOIN THE PARTY
49ers UK Watch Party
The 49ers will host their first official international watch party in Leeds, England for members of the UK Faithful to watch the team's Week 6 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Doors will open at 4:30 pm BST for the free event at BOX sports bar in downtown Leeds. All ages are welcome and entry is first come, first served. Fans in attendance will be treated to a Levi's® Stadium atmosphere with fan chants, scoring songs, raffles and giveaway items. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook prior to the event date.
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
- Total Matchups: 81
- Series Record: 49ers lead the series 48-32-1
- 49ers Away Record vs. Atlanta: Falcons lead the series 20-19-1
San Francisco 49ers
Head coach: Kyle Shanahan
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
Carolina Panthers
Head Coach: Arthur Smith
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
NFL Schedule Lexicon
Away: Games where the 49ers are on the road to play at the opposing team's stadium.
Bye: In the NFL, each team has a scheduled week in or near to the middle of the season where they do not play a game. The week is referred to as a bye week. This season, the 49ers bye is in Week 9.
Conference: There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL) that are split evenly between two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 49ers play in the NFC.
Division: Each conference is broken down into 4 divisions: East, North, South and West. Each division has 4 teams, who play each other twice a year. The 49ers are in the NFC West along with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Home: 49ers games played at Levi's® Stadium.
Primetime: Primetime games are the matches that air in the evening in the United States. Every game aired in these time slots is aired nationally and the only game being played at that time. There are at least three primetime games every week: "Thursday Night Football," "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football."
Week: The NFL season consists of 272 total games, with each of the NFL's 32 teams playing 17 matches during an 18-week period with one bye week off. The NFL generally schedules games in five time slots during the week. The first game of the week is played on "Thursday Night Football" and the final game of each week is played on "Monday Night Football."