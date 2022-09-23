Four Downs: Underrated Playmakers to Watch For in 49ers vs. Broncos

3rd Down: What is a Key Statistic for the 49ers to Pull Out Their First Road Win?

@LindseyLares: Red zone defense

This isn't exactly a statistic, but if the 49ers can be effective in their red zone defense, they've got a great chance against Russell Wilson and the Broncos. From what we've seen from Denver's offensive unit through these first two games of the season, getting to the finish line of their series has been tough. Wilson is 0-6 in red zone possessions, so if the 49ers defense can extend that streak, it's going to put the team in great position to walk out of Denver with a win.

The 49ers registered 2.0 sacks in Week 1 and 2.0 more Sunday versus Seattle. So they've been able to get to the quarterback and I think those numbers can increase with all the talent San Francisco has on the defensive line. This week especially, it will be really important to constantly pressure Russell Wilson, sack him and make him uncomfortable all day.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Time of possession