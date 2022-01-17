Presented by

Top Performers in 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Cowboys

Jan 17, 2022 at 12:42 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

They don't call it the "Wild" Card for no reason as the San Francisco 49ers came out on top of the wild matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers led from wire-to-wire against the 12-win Cowboys before a near-comeback dropped their chances of trumping San Francisco in the final seconds of the game.

A number of playmakers aided in San Francisco's route to their second Divisional matchup in the last three seasons. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted seven playmakers who stood out:

Brandon Aiyuk - 83.7 Overall Grade

Aiyuk earned San Francisco's top grade on offense. The second-year wideout caught five of six targets for 66 yards. His only incomplete catch came on an overthrown pass where the receiver was wide open for a large gain. Over the last four games, 49ers quarterbacks have had a passer rating of 132.1 when targeting Aiyuk. According to PFF, Aiyuk is the highest-graded wide receiver so far in the Wild Card Round.

Trent Williams - 80.3 Overall Grade

Williams aided in San Francisco's 169 rushing yard performance, earning an 86.1 run blocking grade. The left tackle also allowed just one quarterback pressure on the day (hurry) in 26 pass blocking snaps.

Jauan Jennings - 78.4 Overall Grade

Jennings continues to make strides in his first full season in San Francisco. The seventh-round receiver caught three passes for 29 yards, with each reception coming on third down and resulting in a first down. Including the postseason, Jennings has caught 13-of-14 targets on third down, with 12 of them resulting in either a first down or touchdown.

Deebo Samuel - 77.0 Overall Grade

Samuel was a star yet again as a receiver and rusher. The self-proclaimed "wide back" totaled 10 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown while forcing three missed tackles rushing. His 72 yards on the ground were the most by a wide receiver in a playoff game since the Super Bowl era began in 1966. He also caught all three of his targets for 38 yards with two of them going for first downs.

Related Links

Kevin Givens - 76.8 Overall Grade

In 23 snaps, Givens recorded two quarterback pressures, including a half sack, as well as two run stops.

Nick Bosa - 76.4 Overall Grade

The third-year pass rusher notched two quarterback pressures (including a half sack) in 14 pass rushes before leaving with a concussion. The 49ers pass rush had Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott under pressure on 25-of-52 dropbacks (48.1 percent) despite losing Bosa in the first half. When under duress, Prescott was 6-of-17 for 71 yards and one interception for a 24.4 passer rating.

Ambry Thomas - 73.4 Overall Grade

The rookie cornerback allowed just two catches on four targets for 24 yards and also notched a pass breakup against the Cowboys high-scoring offense. The 49ers have seen Thomas continuously improve over his last six games. The rookie allowed 7-of-10 targets for 176 yards, two touchdowns and a 152.1 passer rating allowed (36.4 PFF coverage grade) over his first two starts. Since, Thomas has given up 8-of-16 targets for 111 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for an 86.2 passer rating allowed (76.5 PFF coverage grade) over his last four games – a stark improvement.

Honorable Mention

Robbie Gould

San Francisco's kicker was a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals yesterday, including kicks of 52 and 53 yards as well as 4-of-6 touchbacks on kickoffs. Gould is a perfect 18-of-18 on field goals in his career in the postseason, including 11-of-11 of 40-plus yards and 31-of-31 on extra points.

Charles Omenihu

Omenihu garnered a 72.2 pass rush grade against the Cowboys, recording a career-high six quarterback pressures on 25 pass rushes, including 1.5 sacks.

Related Content

news

Trent Williams Postseason Win Feels 'Better Than Any Other Accolades'

Sunday marked Williams' third postseason trip in his 12-year NFL career. But it also marked the first time he has been on the winning side of a playoff matchup.
news

What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Super Wild Card Weekend

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and other members of each team had to say following their Wild Card matchup.
news

Deebo Samuel to Kyle Shanahan: 'Just Give Me the Ball, I Got You'

Samuel demanded the ball and the trust from his head coach paid off following a 26-yard touchdown to extend the 49ers lead over the Cowboys.
news

Los 49ers Avanzan a la Ronda Divisional con Victoria sobre los Cowboys 

Los San Francisco 49ers visitaron a los Dallas Cowboys en partido de la ronda del NFC Wild Card de la postemporada de la NFL. 
news

Morning Report: 49ers Head to Green Bay After Wild Card Win vs. Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

49ers Set to Head to Green Bay to Take on Packers in Divisional Round

The 49ers have won three-straight postseason games against Green Bay. Read more for dates, times and details on the matchup.
news

Social Media Explodes During #SFvsDAL on Super Wild Card Weekend

A collection of tweets that took over social media after the San Francisco 49ers came out on top in a 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

49ers Avanza a la Ronda Divisional Después del Final Dramático en Contra de Cowboys

Como los registros de la historia ya lo han dicho, los encuentros entre 49ers y Cowboys han tenido una cantidad de jugadas espectaculares y cierres de partidos fantásticos.
news

49ers Advance to Divisional Round Following Dramatic Finish vs. Cowboys

Recapping the 49ers wild, 23-17, road finish over the Cowboys.
news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
news

49ers vs. Cowboys Inactives in NFC Wild Card Matchup

A look at who's in and who's out in the Wild Card matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys.
Advertising