Top Performers in 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Cowboys

Brandon Aiyuk - 83.7 Overall Grade

Aiyuk earned San Francisco's top grade on offense. The second-year wideout caught five of six targets for 66 yards. His only incomplete catch came on an overthrown pass where the receiver was wide open for a large gain. Over the last four games, 49ers quarterbacks have had a passer rating of 132.1 when targeting Aiyuk. According to PFF, Aiyuk is the highest-graded wide receiver so far in the Wild Card Round.

Trent Williams - 80.3 Overall Grade

Williams aided in San Francisco's 169 rushing yard performance, earning an 86.1 run blocking grade. The left tackle also allowed just one quarterback pressure on the day (hurry) in 26 pass blocking snaps.

Jauan Jennings - 78.4 Overall Grade

Jennings continues to make strides in his first full season in San Francisco. The seventh-round receiver caught three passes for 29 yards, with each reception coming on third down and resulting in a first down. Including the postseason, Jennings has caught 13-of-14 targets on third down, with 12 of them resulting in either a first down or touchdown.

Deebo Samuel - 77.0 Overall Grade