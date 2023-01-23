Presented by

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Charles Omenihu

Jan 23, 2023 at 01:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers are enjoying a well deserved "Victory Monday" after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Round. The win on Sunday evening punched the team's ticket to their third conference championship in the last four years, and as the 49ers prepare to turn the page to their next opponent, they'll be working through some injuries to their top running backs and a key member of their defensive front.

In his Monday address, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Christian McCaffrey suffered a calf contusion while Elijah Mitchell sustained a groin injury. On the defensive line, Charles Omenihu is dealing with an oblique strain that took him out momentarily during Sunday's contest, however, he was able to close out the game. All three players are considered day-to-day this week.

"We're expecting to get them all back for Sunday," Shanahan said. "We'll see how it goes through the week for practice, and hopefully, it will go well."

Shanahan also all but ruled out the return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) to practice this week ahead of the NFC Championship Game. Garoppolo was able to do rehab work on the field last week for the first time since fracturing his foot against the Miami Dolphins.

"I think he gets the x-ray tomorrow to see how things are going," Shanahan said. "Same as last week, I'd be very surprised if he was out there this week."

Aside from Garoppolo, cornerback Ambry Thomas is the only other 49ers player working through more significant injuries. Thomas aggravated his ankle late in the regular season, and while there is no solid timeline on his return, the head coach noted on Friday that there is a chance he rejoins the team this coming week.

