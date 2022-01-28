Presented by

Trent Williams is 'Adamant' on Playing vs. Rams in NFC Title Game

Jan 28, 2022 at 03:20 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Just two players landed on San Francisco's final injury report heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game, but the absence of either could be an issue for the 49ers.

﻿Trent Williams﻿ did not practice for the third-straight day. However, Kyle Shanahan revealed the left tackle is adamant on playing against the Rams, a similar assertion he had heading into the Week 18 contest after missing the game with an elbow injury.

"I feel the same way that I did at the beginning the week," Shanahan said of his confidence in Williams' availability. "He came out for walkthrough today. Trent's adamant that he's going. He was last time, too. I believe Trent when he says that he's going to do everything he can to play. So, I'll be surprised if he doesn't. But I was surprised last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish the game versus Green Bay. So hopefully, his mindset will be how his body reacts on Sunday and we know it'll help us a lot. But if not, we'll deal with it."

Although Shanahan did not reveal the severity of Williams' injury, the left tackle was on hand for the team's walkthrough prior to practice. If he is unable to go, the team will likely look to second-year offensive lineman ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿.

Additionally, running back ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ has officially been ruled questionable after missing the first two sessions of the week. He returned for Friday's practice in a limited fashion. Wilson Jr. left Saturday's win over the Green Bay Packers after suffering an ankle injury during the opening kickoff. His presence is likely to be relied on in relief of fellow running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ against Los Angeles' sixth-ranked rushing defense.

Here's a look at the final injury report in advance of Sunday's NFC Championship Game:

49ers

Questionable

Rams

Doubtful

  • T Joseph Noteboom (chest)
  • WR Van Jefferson (knee)
  • S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

