Trent Williams is Active in NFC Championship Matchup vs. Rams

Jan 30, 2022 at 02:12 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Earlier this week, Kyle Shanahan said that San Francisco 49ers left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ was adamant about playing in his first-career title game.

The left tackle meant it as he is active for Sunday's NFC Championship matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams suffered an ankle sprain midway through the team's Divisional Round win in Green Bay and was reportedly seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

After missing out on all of the 49ers practices this week, the left tackle did attend the team's walkthrough which was an encouraging sign in his return.

Rookie cornerback ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ will make his return to the field after missing last week's game with a knee injury and will likely assume his starting spot opposite ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿.

However, the team will be without running back ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ who was questionable heading into the weekend. Wilson Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the opening kickoff of last week's win. He missed San Francisco's first two practices of the week, however, returned in a limited capacity on Friday, but the team opted to hold the ball carrier out this week. With Wilson Jr. sidelined, ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, ﻿Trey Sermon﻿, ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ and returner ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿ will likely man San Francisco's backfield against the Rams.

As for Los Angeles, tackle Joseph Noteboom (chest) has officially been ruled out, however, veteran Andrew Whitworth (leg) is expected to play after missing last week's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Notably, Rams safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), who notched a takeaway in the Week 18 matchup against the 49ers, is inactive for today's NFC Championship game.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson landed on the injury report with a knee injury, however, is set to play.

Here's a full look at Sunday's inactives for the NFC Championship showdown at SoFi Stadium.

49ers

Rams

  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • S Taylor Rapp
  • OLB Chris Garrett
  • OLB Terrell Lewis
  • OL Joe Noteboom
  • OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. 
  • TE Brycen Hopkins

