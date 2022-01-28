Presented by

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Rams in the NFC Championship

Jan 28, 2022 at 01:00 PM

After an upset victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, the 49ers are moving on to the NFC Championship for a chance to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVI. After two regular season matchups with the Rams, San Francisco will face their NFC West division rivals yet again for the conference title at 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 30. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
  • Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews
  • Sideline Reporter: Tom Rinaldi

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 postseason game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 postseason game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

BE AT SOFI STADIUM

49ers vs. Rams Tickets

Tickets are still available for the NFC Championship showdown at SoFi Stadium. Get your tickets now.

49ers Invasion

For Faithful in Los Angeles this weekend, head to the 49ers Invasion at Tom's Watch Bar.

Stop by for a free rally towel to show off how many Faithful are supporting the 49ers in Los Angeles. Attendees will also receive additional giveaways including items from Zenni Optical as well as ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ bobbleheads. Raffle prizes include team memorabilia, autographed merchandise, player-used items and a pair of tickets to the game.

  • When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
  • Where: Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles, 1011 S Figueroa St B 101, Los Angeles, CA 90015

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KNBR 680 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Postseason Matchups: 1

Postseason Series Record: 49ers lead the series 1-0

Postseason Meeting: 1/14/1990, 49ers won 30-3

49ERS NFC CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Games Played: 16

Record: 7-9

First Game: 1/3/1971, 49ers lost 17-10 vs. Dallas

Last Game: 1/19/2020, 49ers won 37-20 vs. Green Bay

Current Streak: Won 1

RAMS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Offensive Coordinator: Kevin O'Connell

Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris

Special Teams Coordinator: Joe DeCamillis

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp

Running Back: Cam Akers

Defensive Lineman: Aaron Donald

Outside Linebacker: Von Miller

Defensive Back: Jalen Ramsey

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Rams Injury Report

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

49ers Ranked No. 2 in NFL.com Power Rankings ahead of Championship Weekend

The History of the 49ers and Rams in the Playoffs

Kyle Shanahan Believes 49ers, Rams Are NFL's Top Pass Rush Units

How Arik Armstead's 'Unselfish' Play Elevates 49ers Defense

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

