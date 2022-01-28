Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Rams in the NFC Championship

After an upset victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, the 49ers are moving on to the NFC Championship for a chance to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVI. After two regular season matchups with the Rams, San Francisco will face their NFC West division rivals yet again for the conference title at 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 30. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews
- Sideline Reporter: Tom Rinaldi
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 postseason game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 postseason game live.
For more ways to watch, click here.
BE AT SOFI STADIUM
49ers vs. Rams Tickets
Tickets are still available for the NFC Championship showdown at SoFi Stadium. Get your tickets now.
49ers Invasion
For Faithful in Los Angeles this weekend, head to the 49ers Invasion at Tom's Watch Bar.
Stop by for a free rally towel to show off how many Faithful are supporting the 49ers in Los Angeles. Attendees will also receive additional giveaways including items from Zenni Optical as well as Jimmy Garoppolo bobbleheads. Raffle prizes include team memorabilia, autographed merchandise, player-used items and a pair of tickets to the game.
- When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
- Where: Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles, 1011 S Figueroa St B 101, Los Angeles, CA 90015
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KNBR 680 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Postseason Matchups: 1
Postseason Series Record: 49ers lead the series 1-0
Postseason Meeting: 1/14/1990, 49ers won 30-3
49ERS NFC CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
Games Played: 16
Record: 7-9
First Game: 1/3/1971, 49ers lost 17-10 vs. Dallas
Last Game: 1/19/2020, 49ers won 37-20 vs. Green Bay
Current Streak: Won 1
RAMS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW
Head Coach: Sean McVay
Offensive Coordinator: Kevin O'Connell
Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris
Special Teams Coordinator: Joe DeCamillis
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford
Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Running Back: Cam Akers
Defensive Lineman: Aaron Donald
Outside Linebacker: Von Miller
Defensive Back: Jalen Ramsey