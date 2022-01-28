Morning Report: How Do Rams and 49ers Match Up Heading into NFC Championship

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 28.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Believes 49ers, Rams Are NFL's Top Pass Rush Units
While Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. are certainly marquee names to watch when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship showdown, one of the most intriguing battles will take place in the trenches.
The 49ers and Rams boast two of the top pass rushing units in the NFL that both sat in the top five in win rate in 2021 (Rams – 1st, 49ers – 5th).
"Usually the teams at this point in the year all have good pass rushes," Kyle Shanahan said. "I think it's pretty hard to get to this point when you don't have one. But I think we're two of the top."
49ers Se Enfrenta a Rams en la Final de Conferencia de NFC en el SoFi Stadium
San Francisco 49ers regresan a la Final de Conferencia NFC por segunda ocasión en tres temporadas mientras viajan a Los Ángeles para enfrentar por tercera vez este año a sus rivales de división, los Rams. El partido se disputará en el SoFi Stadium, el mismo rival y estadio en el que se ganó el pase a post temporada durante la Semana 18, San Francisco buscará hacerlo de nuevo pero esta vez buscando el pase hacia el Super Bowl. Este encuentro marca tan solo la segunda vez que se enfrentan estos dos equipos en post temporada, con 49ers ganándose una victoria contundente con un marcador de 30 a 3 en la Final de Conferencia NFC el 14 de enero de 1990.
Lee Mas >>>
Trent Williams Suggested the 'Legal' Cheat Code Play vs. Packers
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Twitter and just about anyone else watching Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers were floored when Trent Williams made a punishing play to convert a first down.
While scoreless in the third quarter on 3rd-and-1, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder went in motion before the snap. Williams turned the corner and, at full speed, completely flattened a defender while pushing back another en route to opening up a lane for Elijah Mitchell to convert while also picking up a few extra yards.
What might be just as beautiful as the play (or terrifying depending on how you look at it) is the origin of the call.
The History of the 49ers and Rams in the Playoffs
Joe Montana put on a quarterbacking clinic at the 1989 NFC Championship Game, ending the Los Angeles Rams season and sending the 49ers to a second-consecutive Super Bowl.
Prior to this Sunday's matchup, this was the only postseason game ever played between the two storied rivals who have met 144 times in the regular season. Since their first clash in 1950, the 49ers posted 75 wins over the Rams, with Montana engineering 13 of those victories as the starting quarterback. In the 1989 NFC Championship Game, "Joe Cool" was at his masterful best.
Say Cheese
Take a look at the top images from this week's practices as San Francisco gets ready for their NFC title matchup against Los Angeles.
Press Pass
Mark Your Calendars
Join us for the 49ers Invasion presented by Zenni at Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles with giveaway items, raffle prizes, fan rally and the opportunity to hang out with Sourdough Sam and fellow Faithful before the 49ers continue to the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.
Following the state of California mandate, masks are required for all individuals in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status when not immediately eating or drinking. Following the Los Angeles County ordinance, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry into the venue.
- When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST
- Where: Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles
Learn More >>>