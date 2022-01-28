Morning Report: How Do Rams and 49ers Match Up Heading into NFC Championship

The History of the 49ers and Rams in the Playoffs

Prior to this Sunday's matchup, this was the only postseason game ever played between the two storied rivals who have met 144 times in the regular season. Since their first clash in 1950, the 49ers posted 75 wins over the Rams, with Montana engineering 13 of those victories as the starting quarterback. In the 1989 NFC Championship Game, "Joe Cool" was at his masterful best.