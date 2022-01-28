Powered By

Morning Report: How Do Rams and 49ers Match Up Heading into NFC Championship

Jan 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 28.

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Believes 49ers, Rams Are NFL's Top Pass Rush Units

While Deebo Samuel﻿, George Kittle﻿, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. are certainly marquee names to watch when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship showdown, one of the most intriguing battles will take place in the trenches.

The 49ers and Rams boast two of the top pass rushing units in the NFL that both sat in the top five in win rate in 2021 (Rams – 1st, 49ers – 5th).

"Usually the teams at this point in the year all have good pass rushes," Kyle Shanahan said. "I think it's pretty hard to get to this point when you don't have one. But I think we're two of the top."

Read More >>>

49ers Se Enfrenta a Rams en la Final de Conferencia de NFC en el SoFi Stadium

San Francisco 49ers regresan a la Final de Conferencia NFC por segunda ocasión en tres temporadas mientras viajan a Los Ángeles para enfrentar por tercera vez este año a sus rivales de división, los Rams. El partido se disputará en el SoFi Stadium, el mismo rival y estadio en el que se ganó el pase a post temporada durante la Semana 18, San Francisco buscará hacerlo de nuevo pero esta vez buscando el pase hacia el Super Bowl. Este encuentro marca tan solo la segunda vez que se enfrentan estos dos equipos en post temporada, con 49ers ganándose una victoria contundente con un marcador de 30 a 3 en la Final de Conferencia NFC el 14 de enero de 1990.

Lee Mas >>>

Trent Williams Suggested the 'Legal' Cheat Code Play vs. Packers

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Twitter and just about anyone else watching Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers were floored when Trent Williams made a punishing play to convert a first down.

While scoreless in the third quarter on 3rd-and-1, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder went in motion before the snap. Williams turned the corner and, at full speed, completely flattened a defender while pushing back another en route to opening up a lane for Elijah Mitchell to convert while also picking up a few extra yards.

What might be just as beautiful as the play (or terrifying depending on how you look at it) is the origin of the call.

Read More >>>

The History of the 49ers and Rams in the Playoffs

Joe Montana put on a quarterbacking clinic at the 1989 NFC Championship Game, ending the Los Angeles Rams season and sending the 49ers to a second-consecutive Super Bowl.

Prior to this Sunday's matchup, this was the only postseason game ever played between the two storied rivals who have met 144 times in the regular season. Since their first clash in 1950, the 49ers posted 75 wins over the Rams, with Montana engineering 13 of those victories as the starting quarterback. In the 1989 NFC Championship Game, "Joe Cool" was at his masterful best.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Prepare for NFC Championship Matchup vs. Rams

Take a look at the top images from this week's practices as San Francisco gets ready for their NFC title matchup against Los Angeles.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
4 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
7 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
10 / 53

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
11 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
12 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
13 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
15 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
16 / 53

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
17 / 53

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
19 / 53

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
20 / 53

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
22 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
24 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
25 / 53

CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
26 / 53

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
28 / 53

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
29 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
30 / 53

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
32 / 53

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
33 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
34 / 53

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DL Maurice Hurst
35 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
36 / 53

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
37 / 53

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
38 / 53

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
39 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
40 / 53

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
41 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
42 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
43 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
44 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
45 / 53

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
46 / 53

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
47 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
48 / 53

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
49 / 53

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
50 / 53

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
51 / 53

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
52 / 53

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
53 / 53

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Press Pass

Mark Your Calendars

Join us for the 49ers Invasion presented by Zenni at Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles with giveaway items, raffle prizes, fan rally and the opportunity to hang out with Sourdough Sam and fellow Faithful before the 49ers continue to the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

Following the state of California mandate, masks are required for all individuals in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status when not immediately eating or drinking. Following the Los Angeles County ordinance, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry into the venue.

  • When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST
  • Where: Tom's Watch Bar Los Angeles

Learn More >>>

Advertising