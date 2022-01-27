Trent Williams Suggested the 'Legal' Cheat Code Play vs. Packers

During the team's final walkthrough before heading to Green Bay, Shanahan implemented the play, which didn't take much practice for the punishing O-lineman.

Down seven points and in dire need of a first down, the play's success helped lead San Francisco to a field goal, which proved critical in their 13-10 win.

"It's the same play we've been doing for 10 years," Shanahan said. "What's one more piece we can add to it. It used to only be ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿, and then we added the tight ends. Then we added running backs and then we added receivers. Trent mentioned it to me a long time ago halfway joking. And he was the only guy left and he's probably the best guy you could imagine ever doing it. I can't believe it's legal. It's scary for me to even watch. We did it once. We did it in walkthrough the night before we left here. It's not something Trent had to practice too much.

"He just had to time out the motion with the snap count and run full speed through the D gap and clean up whoever shows. And when they showed, they got out of there pretty fast. I thought that was one of the cooler plays I've seen just because of who was on it. Not because of the play we ran."

Williams did not practice for the second-straight day on Thursday while working through an ankle injury. The left tackle limped to the sideline midway through Saturday's Divisional Round win, however, later returned with his right ankle taped.

Despite receiving negative X-rays, there are still questions surrounding his availability for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.