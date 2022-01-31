49ers Fall Short in Final Minutes in Heartbreaking Loss to Rams

Los Angeles responded driving down the field and cutting San Francisco's lead with a wide-open touchdown pass to Kupp followed by a field goal on their next possession to tie the game.

The 49ers had a chance to seal the game as Stafford lodged a deep ball in the middle of the field with ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ as the only player within 10 yards of the ball. The safety dropped the wide open interception, giving Los Angeles life.

San Francisco's offense struggled to get much going from there on out. The Rams drove down the field in their final offensive possession of the game, which was halted with a third-down split sack by Bosa and ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ to force a Rams field goal to re-take the lead.

With under two minutes to go, the 49ers attempted to make a run down the field, however, Los Angeles' defense continued to get pressure on Garoppolo. On 3rd-and-13, while flushed out of the pocket, Garoppolo lofted a high pass intended for ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ that was picked off and sealed the victory for Los Angeles.

Performances of Note

Samuel finished the day with four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown and added seven carries for 26 yards.

Aiyuk was second on the team in yards behind Samuel, with 69 yards on four receptions.

Garoppolo finished his outing completing 16-of-30 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns and a pick for an 87.1 passer rating.

Despite the 49ers season ending on a quarterback pressure, San Francisco's O-line kept Garoppolo clean, not yielding a single sack on the day.

What's Next?

It was a heartbreaking ending for San Francisco, who dominated the flow of the game for the majority of the contest. However, it's worth remembering how special of a season it was for San Francisco, who at one point sat at 3-5 with the postseason appearing as a longshot, and going minutes away from a Super Bowl appearance.

Just the character of everybody, just the people. We keep saying it over and over but we really do really like each other in there and just the personalities.. how we fight for each other.. the style that we played with the whole year. That's something that I'm very proud of as a coach because, you can say anything you want, but if you don't have the right people, it doesn't really matter. Those guys do things the right way and wish I had another game with them.