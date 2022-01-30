What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Miller and Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Garoppolo and the 49ers Offensive Line

Miller: He has a great offensive line, he has the best left tackle in the league. Plus he throws it pretty quick. I don't know the stats on his time to throw, but I'm sure it's up in top five if not if not number one or two. He is very decisive, he has very capable receivers and tight ends and running backs, he doesn't have to wait for them to get to the top of their route he could just throw it to them in the flat. John Lynch has definitely built an amazing team over there for the tough guys and he's able to make decisions, get the ball out super fast and he has a very good offensive line up front as well.

Stafford: I definitely have a ton of respect for how he plays the game and what he's been through. He's a guy that's battled through playing with a couple injuries, but he dominates the middle part of the field. I mean, that guy is as good as it comes when it comes to throwing into tight windows and getting his guys opportunities in there to catch and run. Jimmy's playing at a really high level, he's helping their offense be as efficient and explosive as they are. He's running the show over there and he's gotten to this point, so I'm happy for his success.

Miller and McVay on Comparing Garoppolo and Stafford

Miller: They both can throw the ball extremely well. They're both capable, they both have big arm strength. I see Matthew Stafford do it on Sunday, if they need to shuffle around and get the first down they're capable of that as well. They're both rock stars.

McVay: "He's a fearless competitor. It seems like his teammates love him, he's got a nice authentic way about himself just watching from afar and I feel the same about Matthew.

Stafford on the 49ers Pass Rush

That's what the 49ers as a defense feed off of. They have a great, very disruptive rush and do a great job on the back end of converting when they get their hands on the football, so we got to make sure that we are cognizant of that. Trying to make sure that we're taking care of the football while still being aggressive and taking our chances and our shots when we get those. It's a defense that the last few weeks has been really tough to move the ball, so we'll have our work cut out for us.

Stafford and Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris on How the Rams Prepare to Face the 49ers for the Third Time in a Row

Stafford: It's two really good football teams going after each other. Seeing each other twice this year, going to see each other for a third time, there's not a bunch of secrets. Just who can step up to the plate and make the plays when we need to make them.

Morris: These guys do a great job. They're good friends of mine off the field, I don't like them this week, it is what it is. We've got to find a way to get a win and find a way to stop these guys from moving the ball down the field and scoring touchdowns. The only way you do it is to affect the quarterback, so we got to find ways to affect Jimmy. Last game we played him, we got up to a big lead and pretty much dared Jimmy to beat us and he went out there and beat us and that's really fresh in our minds and fresh in our memories.

McVay on Comparing Kupp and Samuel

They're great football players that are complete receivers. They're obviously both really dynamic with the ball in their hands. Some of the things that Deebo does when he's lined up as a running back is really special stuff. I mean, this guy, he's a great football player that when the ball's in his hands, good things happen. He can separate, he can line up anywhere on the formation. Cooper's very similar, we're just not giving him carries from the dot and from the offset gun … You're talking about two well-deserved first-team All-Pro players, two guys that have been instrumental in getting their teams to where they're at and I've got tremendous respect for Deebo and I'm so appreciative to be able to work with a player like Cooper Kupp.

McVay on the 49ers Special Teams Unit