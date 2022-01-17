What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Super Wild Card Weekend

I was so happy for Trent. I don't think people realize how much Trent enjoys playing football. Any time you've got guys that talented, which he is as talented as anyone on the planet, they can show up and do better than most people. What separates Trent is he enjoys it. He tries to get after people. He loves playing. When he practices, he practices only one way, and I know how upset he was last week. It meant a lot to him, to get to the playoffs. And for us to give him that chance, you should have seen him practicing all week. He was ready. It was tough last year. One of the reasons he wanted to come here was to try to contend. We didn't have that team last year. I was really happy for him and everyone else in there that we're getting a little taste of this.