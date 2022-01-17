Presented by

49ers Set to Head to Green Bay to Take on Packers in Divisional Round

Jan 16, 2022
Following Sunday's Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers advance to the Divisional Round of the NFC postseason.

As the lowest remaining seed in the NFC, the 49ers will travel to face the top-seeded Green Bay Packers. In the new playoff format, only the No. 1 seed in each conference received a first-round Bye, giving Green Bay a week off following their Week 18 loss.

The Packers earned the top seed in the NFC by posting a 13-4 record while also winning the NFC North.

The Packers and 49ers get a rematch following their Week 3 contest, where the 49ers fell to Aaron Rodgers, 30-28, in the final :37 of the game. The Green Bay quarterback orchestrated a 6-play, 42-yard drive that culminated in a walk-off field goal by kicker Mason Crosby.

The 49ers have won three-straight postseason contests against Green Bay, dating back to the 2012 matchup in the Divisional Round, the 2013 Wild Card game and the 2019 NFC Championship.

The 49ers and Packers matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Jan 22 at 5:15 p.m. PT on FOX.

