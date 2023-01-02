Presented by

Stats and Facts from the 49ers New Year's Day Victory vs. Raiders

Jan 02, 2023 at 01:25 PM

Team Highlights

  • The 49ers have won nine-consecutive games, marking the team's longest win streak since 1997.
  • San Francisco has improved to 8-7 overall against the Las Vegas Raiders, including a 4-3 mark on the road.
  • The team claimed its first victory at Allegiant Stadium.
  • The 49ers have won back-to-back games against the Raiders and improve to 2-0 versus the Raiders under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Offensive Highlights

  • The 49ers offensive line allowed zero sacks and blocked for 170 rushing yards. It marks the fifth game this season that the unit has not allowed a sack, matching the most registered by the 49ers in a single season since 1980 (2000 - 5 games without a sack).
  • Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 22-of-35 passing attempts for 284 yards, two touchdowns and a 95.4 passer rating.
  • With the win, Purdy became the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first four NFL starts and the fifth rookie quarterback in NFL history to win at least his first four starts.
  • With two touchdown passes, Purdy became the only quarterback since 1950 to win his first four NFL starts and throw two-or-more touchdown passes in each game. The two touchdowns gave Purdy 10 touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the most by a rookie quarterback in franchise history (Tom Owen – 1974, 10 touchdowns).
  • Purdy has registered a passer rating of 112.7 since his first start in Week 14, the highest passer rating in the NFL in that time span (Weeks 14-17).
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 19 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown as well as six receptions for 72 yards.
  • The rushing touchdown marked his eighth of the season and the 38th of his career. It marked McCaffrey's fourth-consecutive game with a rushing touchdown and his fifth-consecutive game with a rushing or receiving touchdown, the second-longest streak of his career.
  • His four-consecutive games with one-or-more rushing touchdowns is the most by a member of the 49ers since 2019.
  • With 121 rushing yards, McCaffrey registered 1,000-or-more rushing yards for the third time in his career, which matched the second-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017.
  • With six receptions, McCaffrey (439) passed running back Roger Craig (434) for the most receptions by a running back through his first six seasons in NFL history.
  • With 193 scrimmage yards, McCaffrey registered his 11th game this season with 100-or-more scrimmage yards, which is tied for the most in the NFL in 2022 (Derrick Henry, 11 games) and for the 43rd time in his career, which is the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017.
  • It also marked McCaffrey's sixth game as a member of the 49ers with 100-or-more scrimmage yards, which matches the most by a midseason addition in NFL history (Eric Dickerson, six games, 1987).
  • Running back Jordan Mason registered two carries for 13 yards and one touchdown, marking the first of his career.
  • Mason has tallied 141 fourth quarter rushing yards, the fifth most among rookies.
  • Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk registered nine receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown as well as a 16-yard rush. The touchdown reception marked his eighth of the season and the 18th of his career.
  • With 101 receiving yards, Aiyuk registered 100-or-more receiving yards in a single game for the first time in 2022 and the fourth time in his career.
  • Aiyuk has registered career-highs in receptions (74), receiving yards (956) and receiving touchdowns (8) in 2022, marking his third-consecutive season with 55-or-more receptions, 740-or-more receiving yards and five-or-more touchdown receptions, which is the longest streak to begin a career by a member of the 49ers since at least 1970 and matching the longest streak to begin a career in the NFL since at least 1970 (25 players tied – 3 seasons).
  • Tight end George Kittle registered four receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown.
  • Kittle has registered one-or-more touchdown receptions in three-consecutive games, marking the second time in his career he accomplished the feat (2021, Weeks 9-11).

Defensive Highlights

  • Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. registered four tackles and one interception of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham for a 56-yard return. The return marked the longest by a member of the 49ers since 2014 and gave Gipson Sr. three interceptions this season and 30 in his career.
  • Defensive lineman Drake Jackson intercepted Stidham, marking the first of his career. Jackson is the first 49ers rookie defensive lineman since Javon Kinlaw in 2020 to register one-or-more INT.
  • With a team-high 12 tackles, linebacker Fred Warner has registered 122 tackles this season. It marks the fifth-consecutive season (2018-22) that he has registered 115-or-more tackles in a single season to start his career. Warner is one of two players (Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner) to have registered 115-or-more tackles in each of the past five seasons.

Special Teams Highlights

  • Kicker Robbie Gould connected on a 23-yard game-winning field goal in overtime. The field goal marked the 20th game-winning kick of his career, his ninth in overtime and first of the season.

