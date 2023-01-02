Brandon Aiyuk, Jimmie Ward Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsLV

The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated in 2023 after edging past the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. The 49ers 37-34 overtime victory is the team's ninth-straight win, and with losses by the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco has now positioned itself as the No. 2 seed with one week left in the regular season. The No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first round Bye will be decided in Week 18 by the results of the Cardinals-49ers and Giants-Eagles matchups.

Taking care of business on Sunday was critical to improving the team's positioning, and the 49ers faced their toughest test since rookie Brock Purdy took over in Week 13 vs. the Miami Dolphins.. San Francisco's 24-21 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter was the first time the team had trailed in the final frame with Purdy under center. It was also just the second time this season the 49ers have allowed an opponent to score more than 30 points in a game. And even when the game went to overtime and the opposition started off with the ball, the 49ers came up with the big plays to clinch the game. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa delivered a critical pressure and forced a bad throw by Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham that was picked off and returned by safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. The 56-yard return helped set up a 23-yard game-winning field goal by veteran kicker Robbie Gould.