Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Banks

Jan 02, 2023 at 04:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are enjoying a rare "Victory Monday" following their 37-34 overtime victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't allot for too many extra days off in-season because the team typically reviews game tape on Mondays. However, given the nine-game win streak his team is riding into the regular season finale, Week 17 seemed like the right time to call for an added player off day.

"I try to do it when I think our team needs it," Shanahan said. "That's why it's usually after a long road trip. I think with how long we've been going and what our guys have done, I thought they needed it this trip."

News of the first true "Victory Monday" of the year was met with collective enthusiasm by the 49ers players.

"Whenever you give them something, they act like it's the biggest thing in the world," Shanahan said. "I could take two plays off of practice and you will hear the biggest cheers ever... They love anything where you change the routine, but our guys have earned it more than anything."

The extra time off also bodes well for the injured 49ers players coming out of Sunday's contest. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks (knee), who was initially thought to have suffered an MCL sprain, may have avoided serious injury. Per the head coach, Banks is dealing with a knee sprain that will keep him out of Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and he will be reevaluated again next week.

Running back Christian McCaffrey sustained a "mild" ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back) still needs to undergo more testing to determine the severity of his injury and that will happen on Tuesday.

As for wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), who are working back from injuries sustained earlier in the year, both are expected to be at practice this week. Samuel was a limited participant in two of the 49ers workouts last week, and Mitchell would be rejoining practice for the first time since getting hurt in Week 12 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Related Content

news

Brandon Aiyuk, Jimmie Ward Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsLV

The San Francisco 49ers rolled to nine-straight wins with their 37-34 OT win over the Las Vegas Raiders, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores for Week 17.

news

Samuel OUT, Thomas and Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsLV

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

news

49ers Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Others Return to Practice

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back wide receiver Deebo Samuel, defensive lineman Nick Bosa and several other players to Thursday afternoon's practice.

news

Brock Purdy Wins Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was named Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his performance versus the Washington Commanders.

news

49ers Prepare for New Look Raiders Team in Week 17; Bosa, Samuel Practice Updates

The San Francisco 49ers will face a Las Vegas Raiders team on Sunday that's made a big switch at the quarterback position.

news

Nick Bosa Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers DL Nick Bosa was named the NFC Defensive Player of Week for his standout performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

news

Brock Purdy Nominated for Third-Straight Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy earned his third-straight NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his Week 16 performance versus the Washington Commanders.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed injury timelines and progress reports for Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Kerry Hyder Jr. and more.

news

Jordan Mason, Charvarius Ward Questionable for #WASvsSF; Week 16 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers have five players listed as questionable for their Week 16 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.

news

Shanahan's Home Stretch Approach; 49ers Open Practice Windows for Kinlaw, Davis

The San Francisco 49ers have opened up the 21-day practice windows for defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis.

news

Kittle, Mason and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvSEA

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West with their 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores for Week 15.

Advertising