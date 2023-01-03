Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Banks

The San Francisco 49ers are enjoying a rare "Victory Monday" following their 37-34 overtime victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't allot for too many extra days off in-season because the team typically reviews game tape on Mondays. However, given the nine-game win streak his team is riding into the regular season finale, Week 17 seemed like the right time to call for an added player off day.

"I try to do it when I think our team needs it," Shanahan said. "That's why it's usually after a long road trip. I think with how long we've been going and what our guys have done, I thought they needed it this trip."

News of the first true "Victory Monday" of the year was met with collective enthusiasm by the 49ers players.

"Whenever you give them something, they act like it's the biggest thing in the world," Shanahan said. "I could take two plays off of practice and you will hear the biggest cheers ever... They love anything where you change the routine, but our guys have earned it more than anything."

The extra time off also bodes well for the injured 49ers players coming out of Sunday's contest. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks (knee), who was initially thought to have suffered an MCL sprain, may have avoided serious injury. Per the head coach, Banks is dealing with a knee sprain that will keep him out of Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and he will be reevaluated again next week.

Running back Christian McCaffrey sustained a "mild" ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back) still needs to undergo more testing to determine the severity of his injury and that will happen on Tuesday.