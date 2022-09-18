Live Blog: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 2)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 2 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
Game Information
- Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Sunday, September 18, 2022
- Levi's® Stadium
About the Matchup
- Total Matchups: 47
- Series Record: Seahawks lead the series 30-17
- 49ers Home Record vs. Seahawks: Seahawks lead series 13-9
San Francisco 49ers
Head coach: Kyle Shanahan
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
- DL Nick Bosa
- DL Samson Ebukam
- LB Fred Warner
- CB Charvarius Ward
Seattle Seahawks
Head coach: Pete Carroll
Players to watch:
Offense
- QB Geno Smith
- WR Tyler Lockett
- RB Rashaad Penny
- WR DK Metcalf
Defense
- FS Quandre Diggs
- DE Shelby Harris
- NT Al Woods
- LB Cody Barton
Practice Photos
View top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks.