Live Blog: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 2)

Sep 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 2 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Game Information

  • Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Sunday, September 18, 2022
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 47
  • Series Record: Seahawks lead the series 30-17
  • 49ers Home Record vs. Seahawks: Seahawks lead series 13-9

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Seattle Seahawks

Head coach: Pete Carroll 

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Practice Photos

49ers Prepare for Home Opener in Week 2 vs. the Seahawks

View top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
2 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
3 / 30

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
4 / 30

49ers Defensive Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
5 / 30

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel, Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson, WR Danny Gray
7 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel, Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson, WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
10 / 30

WR Malik Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
11 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
12 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
13 / 30

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
14 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Kary Vincent Jr.
15 / 30

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
17 / 30

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Willie Snead IV
18 / 30

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
19 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
20 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
21 / 30

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
23 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Mike McGlinchey
24 / 30

OL Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE Charlie Woerner
25 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
26 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
27 / 30

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
29 / 30

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
