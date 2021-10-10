San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 5 Live Blog

Oct 10, 2021 at 01:43 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Game Information

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
  • Sunday, October 10, 2021
  • State Farm Stadium

Travel Photos

49ers Players Travel to Arizona for Week 5 Matchup vs Cardinals

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Phoenix to face the Cardinals, presented by United.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 20

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Trent Williams
2 / 20

OL Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
3 / 20

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
4 / 20

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Dee Ford
5 / 20

DL Dee Ford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
6 / 20

S Tavon Wilson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
7 / 20

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
8 / 20

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
9 / 20

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
10 / 20

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 20

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Eddie Yarbrough
12 / 20

DL Eddie Yarbrough

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 20

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
14 / 20

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Mike McGlinchey
15 / 20

OL Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Trent Williams
16 / 20

OL Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
17 / 20

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner &
18 / 20

TE Charlie Woerner &

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
19 / 20

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
20 / 20

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49rers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Other Info

49ers and Cardinals Injury Report

Trey Lance to Make First Start with Garoppolo OUT, Kittle on IR

Four Downs: Biggest Challenge for Both 49ers, Cardinals in Week 5

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 5

Related Content

news

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 4 Live Blog

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's divisional matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
Advertising