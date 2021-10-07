Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 5

Oct 07, 2021 at 09:00 AM

The 49ers will head back out on the road to State Farm Stadium for the team's second-straight divisional matchup. Taking on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers will look to bounce back after two-consecutive losses at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, October 10. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
  • Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez
  • Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Cardinals matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 59

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 32-27

49ers Away Record vs. Cardinals: Series is tied 14-14

First Meeting: 11/17/51, Cardinals won 27-21

Last Meeting: 12/26/20, 49ers won 20-12

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Cardinals Coaches and Players to Know

Head Coach: Kliff Kinsbury

Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator: Jeff Rodgers

Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph

Quarterback: Kyler Murray

Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins

Defensive End: J.J. Watt

Safety: Budda Baker

49ers Players to Watch

Cornerback: ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿

Fullback: ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿

Defensive Lineman: ﻿Dee Ford﻿

Wide Receiver: Deebo Samuel

