Four Downs: Biggest Challenge for Both 49ers, Cardinals in Week 5

1st Down: What Impressed You Most From Week 4?

@KeianaMartinTV: 49ers Defensive Hot Start

I can go two different directions here with this one. One would be how ﻿Trey Lance﻿ performed in his largest snap share of the season despite not knowing until moments before he'd be manning the entire second half with a calf injury to ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. By no means was it perfect, but it was a good developmental moment for the rookie and interesting to watch his decision making and ability to extend plays with his legs (which the 49ers will see a lot of against Kyler Murray on Sunday). But I just can't ignore what San Francisco's defense managed to do against the highest scoring first half offense. In the first half and some of the 49ers Week 4 matchup, Russell Wilson and Seattle's offense had no answer for San Francisco's defense. The team notched five-straight three-and-outs with three of them coming by way of third down sacks.

It was one of the best defensive showings we've seen from Demeco Ryans' unit so far this season. Through almost the majority of the half, Seattle amassed -7 yards of total offense and didn't collect a single first down until nearly 26 minutes into the contest. That performance was very reminiscent of the vaunted 2019 49ers defensive unit. The hope is that the glimpse everyone saw in Week 4 wasn't a singular occurrence, but that the unit can continue to build off of that performance going forward.

@CardsChatter: Kyler Murray's Playmaking

There were a lot of things to choose from – the improving run game that dominated the fourth quarter, the defense that was simply sound all the way around and basically derailed a really good Rams offense. But it's impossible not to pick Kyler Murray. Murray was statistically impressive. Not only did he take care of the ball with smart decisions, and of course made a couple of plays with his legs that were instant SportsCenter highlights, but he has a command of the offense and this team that wasn't there last year. There was an intangible feel to Murray's game that has taken the offense's confidence to a new level.

2nd Down: Under-the-Radar Player Who Has Been Making Waves

@KeianaMartinTV: Emmanuel Moseley

Going to piggyback off of the initial response and stick with the defense and in particular highlight how cornerback ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ has stepped up since returning from a knee injury. Moseley missed the first two contests of the season before returning in Week 3. Since rejoining the team, the cornerback has recorded four pass breakups, tied for 14th-best in the league despite playing two less games.

Against Seattle, Moseley held up well against the Seahawks star-studded receiving corps, seeing 10-total targets and allowed completions on just half of them, finishing with a 68.8 passer rating allowed, per PFF. It's no secret that the 49ers have been dealing with their share of injury woes at the cornerback position with ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ (ACL) out for the season and ﻿Josh Norman﻿'s (chest) status still up in the air. The 49ers fourth-year corner will have another tough test ahead of him with a receiving corps that features DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore.

@CardsChatter: Rodney Hudson