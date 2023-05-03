Quote Roundup: John Lynch, Draft Picks and More During the NFL Draft

General Manager John Lynch

Lynch on the importance of drafting a kicker:

"They're really important and we've had a very good one here in our tenure. I think when you put this much work into making your roster as competitive as we have, you're going to be in a lot of close games and kickers matter. We knew that we'd be looking this year and our special teams coaches really got out and about and really studied this thing hard. We put a lot of thought into it. When we felt like there was one who separated themselves from the rest, we became very convicted and we were fortunate to have three third round picks. We felt like he was worthy of one and we are happy to have done it."

Lynch on why Brown stood out to the team:

"He's a baller. I think he's got the components of what I think makes up a Niner. We had a consensus, from coaches to scouts, it was all around the building. He really solidified that with this tape but then he came here on a 30 visit and he's just got this infectious personality... He's good up towards the ball. Ball production, 10 interceptions over the last couple of years. He's just a really good football player and then when you add the person, he's a team captain, like Steve Wilks said, 'that's my dude right there.' Everybody in the building wanted that guy. Our top target of the guys we identified that we thought had the best chance of being there in the third where we picked. We didn't think he'd be there at 99, and I didn't think he'd be there... We are really happy to have Ji'Ayir Brown."

Lynch on Brown adding to the the team's safety position:

"We felt like we could add to the depth at that position and Ji'Ayir is a guy who can come in, play special teams right away and learn the safety position. I think he has good versatility to his game and he'll be a great complement to (Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Talanoa Hufanga)."

Lynch on why Moody stood out to the team:

"He's an extremely confident kid, he's been through that competition at Michigan. The way he kicks, he's an extremely aggressive kicker. All the things, we just became very convinced."

Lynch on why Latu stood out to the team:

"His mentality. I think he's a versatile player in that he's good in both the run and the pass, but he went to 'Bama as a linebacker and I think he plays like that. He's an aggressive player, he's a competitive player when you're watching film with him, his recall is really good. He grew on you from that standpoint. I know Kyle got to talk to (Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian) over at Texas who had coached him right when he was transitioning over to the tight end position and got some information. We liked the skillset and we liked the mentality."

Lynch on why Beal Jr. stood out to the team:

"Beal's a really, really gifted athlete. You rely a lot on relationships in this thing and (University of Georgia Head Coach) Kirby Smart's been good to us. He's got a lot of players. Kirby was a safety and we kind of bonded over that, but Kirby said someone's going to get a really gifted and talented player if they just let this guy go hunt QBs and set edges, and when he said that, that's exactly what we do... He ran a 4.47 (40-yard dash). So, he adds speed. He's in the 6-foot-3 range but he's got 34 and 35-inch (arm length) so he's got that length you look for."

Lynch on why Winters stood out to the team: