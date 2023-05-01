Draft Grades Are In! How Did the Experts Rate the 49ers 2023 Draft Class?

Here is how experts around the league evaluated the 49ers nine-player draft class:

Draft Analyst Chad Reuter

"The Niners did not have first- or second-round picks after making trades for Trey Lance... and Christian McCaffrey. In the third round, they moved up for the instinctual safety they needed in Brown, bucked conventional wisdom by grabbing the kicker they're craving in Moody and reached a bit for Latu, a solid tight end.

"Luter is a fierce cornerback who will step in for the Niners as a rookie, while Beal will likely back up veterans on the edge. I love Winters and Graham at linebacker, while Bell plays receiver with linebacker-type toughness."

Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

"The 49ers entered Day 1 with 11 total picks -- but zero in Rounds 1 or 2. Trades for Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey depleted their capital. Instant-impact rookies can come from any round, of course, but it's asking a lot to guarantee that any of these guys will play early and often. (And who knows, maybe they found the next Brock Purdy in here somewhere.)

"And yet, I like a bunch of these picks... I had a second-round grade on safety Ji'Ayir Brown (No. 87), so I'm a fan of his potential. Tight end Cameron Latu (101) has upside, and he'll get to learn the ropes from George Kittle. Linebacker Dee Winters (No. 216) went about 60 picks after I thought he would. Brayden Willis (No. 247) is going to make an impact as a rookie special-teamer."

NFC West Writer Eric D. Williams

"The 49ers had no picks in the first and second round this year and made nine picks overall. Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown should compete for time in the secondary and tight end Cameron Latu adds another pass catcher to San Francisco's uber-talented offense... The selection of Michigan kicker Jake Moody raised eyebrows. San Francisco selecting a kicker in the third round is the highest a kicker has been taken in the draft since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Roberto Aguayo in the second round of the 2016 draft.