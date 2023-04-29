Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:15 PM
Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft was a busy day for the San Francisco 49ers. After 86 picks were announced, the 49ers made their first picks of this year's draft in Round 3.

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

Here's a rundown of the 49ers 2023 draft class:

Round 3: 87th-Overall - S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State

The San Francisco 49ers traded up for their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Brown from Penn State with the 87th-overall pick. Brown finished with 10 career interceptions at Penn State, tied for 12th in program history. He also posted 234 career interception return yards, the second-most at Penn State since 2000.

Round 3: 99th-Overall - K Jake Moody, Michigan

During the 2022 season, Moody appeared in all 14 games at Michigan as the team's placekicker and kickoff specialist. That season, he converted a single-season record of 29 field goals (of 35) including 10 conversions from 40-plus yards, adding 60-of-60 PATs with 66 touchbacks on 102 kickoffs and three tackles (one solo).

Round 3: 101st-Overall - TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

During the 2022 season, Latu totaled 30 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns. That season, he was named to the watch list for the Mackey Award, presented each season to the top tight end in college football. The tight end was also selected to the watch list for the Polynesian Player of the Year.

