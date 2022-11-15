NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in the Top 10 Following Win Over Chargers

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"George Kittle was targeted just twice (one catch) and Deebo Samuel had just two receptions on six looks. Christian McCaffrey had four catches on six targets in the passing game, but was out-touched in the running game by Elijah Mitchell, who had 18 carries for 89 yards in his first action since Week 1. Brandon Aiyuk got his (six for 84 on seven targets), but overall this had the feel of Kyle Shanahan trying to figure out how to best roll out this attack when everyone is on the field at the same time. Rich people problems, of course."

CBS Sports: 9

NFL Writer Pete Prisco

"Watch out for this team. When healthy, they might end up being the best in the NFC. They are getting it right."

Fox Sports: 11

NFL Writer David Helman

"If everyone is healthy... this is a team that boasts about a half dozen different ways to win."