NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in the Top 10 Following Win Over Chargers

Nov 15, 2022
The San Francisco 49ers opened up the second half of the regular season with a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime, and by doing so, have cemented themselves in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings headed into Week 11. On Sunday night, San Francisco trailed 16-10 at the half and rallied in the final two quarters, shutting out the Chargers and putting up 12 unanswered points. Notable highlights from San Francisco's second half surge include a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Christian McCaffrey and a game-sealing interception by second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga in the final minute of regulation.

With the victory over LA, the 49ers improve to 5-4 on the year and are within striking distance of the current NFC West leaders, the Seattle Seahawks. Up next for San Francisco is an NFL International Series game in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals which marks the team's first trip to Estadio Azteca since 2005. The team will travel to Colorado for training before squaring off with the Cardinals on "Monday Night Football."

Here's a look at the latest NFL power rankings from several national outlets:

NFL.com: 7

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"George Kittle was targeted just twice (one catch) and Deebo Samuel had just two receptions on six looks. Christian McCaffrey had four catches on six targets in the passing game, but was out-touched in the running game by Elijah Mitchell, who had 18 carries for 89 yards in his first action since Week 1. Brandon Aiyuk got his (six for 84 on seven targets), but overall this had the feel of Kyle Shanahan trying to figure out how to best roll out this attack when everyone is on the field at the same time. Rich people problems, of course."

CBS Sports: 9

NFL Writer Pete Prisco

"Watch out for this team. When healthy, they might end up being the best in the NFC. They are getting it right."

Fox Sports: 11

NFL Writer David Helman

"If everyone is healthy... this is a team that boasts about a half dozen different ways to win."

Elsewhere in the NFC West, the Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 on Sunday. Both teams were without their starting quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford, respectively. The reigning Super Bowl champs fell from No. 18 to No. 26 in the rankings while Arizona saw their stock rise, jumping up four spots to No. 19. The Seahawks fell short 21-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overseas and landed in the middle of the pack, coming in at No. 14 in the NFL power rankings.

