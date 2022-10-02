This Day in The Bay: The 49ers First International Game

Oct 02, 2022 at 01:00 AM
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
October 2, 2005

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals squared off at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the NFL's first regular season game outside of the United States.

With a crowd of 103,467 fans, it was the largest crowd in NFL history at that time. In his rookie coaching season, Mike Nolan watched the 49ers score on two first quarter fumble returns before even completing a pass. Arizona rolled off the next 31 points to win 31-14. Brandon Lloyd was the 49ers leading receiver with seven catches for 102 yards. Anquan Boldin paced the Cardinals receiving corps with eight catches for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Look Back at the 49ers 2005 Matchup vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

Relive the 49ers matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium, the first-ever regular season NFL game played outside the United States.

2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

QB Alex Smith
QB Alex Smith

DL Bryant Young
DL Bryant Young

Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

LB Jeff Ulbrich
LB Jeff Ulbrich

C Jeremy Newberry
C Jeremy Newberry

Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

RB Frank Gore
RB Frank Gore

2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

LB Brandon Moore
LB Brandon Moore

RB Maurice Hicks
RB Maurice Hicks

LB Derek Smith
LB Derek Smith

Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

WR Brandon Lloyd
WR Brandon Lloyd

DE Andre Carter
DE Andre Carter

DB Marques Anderson
DB Marques Anderson

Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

DB Derrick Johnson
DB Derrick Johnson

QB Tim Rattay
QB Tim Rattay

Anthony Muñoz
Anthony Muñoz

QB Alex Smith
QB Alex Smith

DL Bryant Young
DL Bryant Young

Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

WR Otis Amey
WR Otis Amey

WR Johnnie Morton
WR Johnnie Morton

LB Brandon Moore
LB Brandon Moore

DE Andre Carter
DE Andre Carter

Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

WR Brandon Lloyd
WR Brandon Lloyd

Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

DL Bryant Young
DL Bryant Young

DB Derrick Johnson
DB Derrick Johnson

LB Derek Smith
LB Derek Smith

2005 San Francisco 49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers

Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca

