This Day in The Bay: The 49ers First International Game

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals squared off at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the NFL's first regular season game outside of the United States.

With a crowd of 103,467 fans, it was the largest crowd in NFL history at that time. In his rookie coaching season, Mike Nolan watched the 49ers score on two first quarter fumble returns before even completing a pass. Arizona rolled off the next 31 points to win 31-14. Brandon Lloyd was the 49ers leading receiver with seven catches for 102 yards. Anquan Boldin paced the Cardinals receiving corps with eight catches for 116 yards and one touchdown.