Morning Report: McCaffrey on the 2026 49ers Offense 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 2:
New and Notable
How McCaffrey Sees the 49ers Offense Taking Shape Ahead of 2026 Season
The San Francisco 49ers offense will feature several new faces in the 2026 season, and running back Christian McCaffrey is already seeing the impact during organized team activities. During Phase 3 of the team's offseason program, McCaffrey shared his excitement about the additions to the roster and the competitive energy surrounding the team's revamped offense.
George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk Attend BottleRock Napa Valley | Off the Field
San Francisco 49ers teammates George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk spent Memorial Day weekend rocking out at BottleRock Napa Valley alongside their wives, Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk.
Nick Bosa Opens Up on ACL Recovery, Rediscovering His Love for Football
For the third time in his football career, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has found himself navigating the long and challenging road back from an ACL injury. But this recovery has felt different.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.