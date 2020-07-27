Morning Report: Analysis of 49ers D-line Heading into Camp, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted at Giants Game, Four 49ers make Pro Football Network's Top 100 List

#BayAreaUnite

Cardboard cutouts of George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo were place among Giants fans, and Bay Area legends like E-40, Rob Schneider, Dean Martin and Guy Fieri, at Oracle Park. Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, fans cannot currently attend MLB games. Instead, several teams have offered cardboard cutouts to fill the stands. This month, the Giants and 49ers partnered with Dignity Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Initially 200,000 cloth masks will be distributed in Northern California communities through a unique public health initiative announced on Thursday by Dignity Health, the San Francisco Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and KNBR to support California Governor Gavin Newsom's Wear A Mask public awareness campaign.