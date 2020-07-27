Morning Report: Analysis of 49ers D-line Heading into Camp, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted at Giants Game, Four 49ers make Pro Football Network's Top 100 List

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 27.
2020 Training Camp Preview: Defensive Line
Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the final installment, take a look at how the 49ers defensive line could look in 2020.
Defensive Linemen on the Current Roster:
Catch up on the previous installments: Return Specialists | Tight End | Quarterback | Linebacker | Offensive Line | Safety | Wide Receiver | Cornerback | Running Back |
#BayAreaUnite
Cardboard cutouts of George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo were place among Giants fans, and Bay Area legends like E-40, Rob Schneider, Dean Martin and Guy Fieri, at Oracle Park. Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, fans cannot currently attend MLB games. Instead, several teams have offered cardboard cutouts to fill the stands. This month, the Giants and 49ers partnered with Dignity Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Initially 200,000 cloth masks will be distributed in Northern California communities through a unique public health initiative announced on Thursday by Dignity Health, the San Francisco Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and KNBR to support California Governor Gavin Newsom's Wear A Mask public awareness campaign.
Four 49ers make Pro Football Network's Top 100 List
Pro Football Network released their list of the Top 100 NFL players heading into the 2020 season. The list was voted on by staff at PFN. San Francisco had four players make the Top 100 in Richard Sherman (#94), Fred Warner (#56), Nick Bosa (#25) and George Kittle (#10).
For the tenth-consecutive year, NFL Network will air their Top 100 list. Premiering yesterday, and airing over three-consecutive days, The Top 100 Players of 2020 counts down the top playmakers in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves.