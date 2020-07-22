2020 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

Every day leading up to the start of training camp set for July 28, 49ers.com will assess each position group on the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will address the cornerback position and any potential lineup changes heading into the season.

Position Outlook

Cornerback might be one of the most interesting position groups heading into the year. While the entire secondary is returning in 2020, many, if not most, of San Francisco's veteran corners are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2021. Beyond San Francisco's starters, there's not a lot of proven depth. The 49ers didn't address the cornerback position in the draft or in free agency. The team did, however, bring back Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson this offseason on one-year deals. Can the returning unit continue their league-leading production in a modified offseason? How will the competition opposite Richard Sherman shake out? Will someone step up at training camp and add their name to the battle at right cornerback?

Position Breakdown

2019 Recap

San Francisco's pass defense ranked first in the NFL with 169.2 yards allowed per game, the fewest allowed in the NFL since the 2009 New York Jets (153.7). The unit, headlined by Sherman, amassed seven interceptions, two for touchdowns, 32 passes defended and five forced fumbles, a vast improvement from the season prior (13 passes defended and zero interceptions). Collectively, San Francisco's cornerbacks contributed to a 49ers secondary that allowed the lowest yards per reception average in 2019 (9.7) and aided a defense that finished the regular season second in the NFL in yards allowed per game (281.8).