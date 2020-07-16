2020 Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

Every day leading up to the start of training camp set for July 28, 49ers.com will assess each position group on the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will address the linebacker position and how the unit can improve in 2020.

Position Outlook

A position group that virtually appears set heading into the season are the 49ers linebackers. There's not much question behind their trio of proven starters in Kwon Alexander, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. Additionally, the 49ers are loaded with young, yet unproven depth at the position.

One potential lingering question could be who is set to play weakside (WILL) and who will be the 49ers starting strongside (SAM) linebacker? To put into perspective how trivial the difference is, both positions are fairly interchangeable. With a projected season-ending injury to Alexander last season, Greenlaw was thrust into the starting WILL role and thrived.

"Being a WILL and SAM, strong side and weak side, you kind of do some of the same things - just opposite techniques on certain plays," Greenlaw said back in May.

Will the 49ers keep Greenlaw at WILL or revert back to starting SAM linebacker? Can this trio take steps forward with their first full offseason together?

Position Breakdown

2019 Recap

It's hard to believe 2019 was Alexander, Warner and Greenlaw's first season together. The 49ers young trio of linebackers set the tone for San Francisco's defense last year. Through catchy nicknames and unparalleled energy on the field, the group brought a refreshed swagger to the team that became infectious throughout the 49ers locker room and fan base.

The group managed to maintain production despite injuries and shifts in roles. Collectively, the 49ers linebackers amassed 272 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 16 passes defended and four interceptions and were essential to San Francisco's Super Bowl run.