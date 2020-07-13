2020 Training Camp Preview: Return Specialists

Richie James Jr.: The third-year wideout returned 33 punts for 264 yards and 20 kickoffs for 428 yards last season as the 49ers primary return specialist. While still in the mix for returning duties, James suffered a wrist injury this offseason that is likely to keep him sidelined through training camp and potentially into the regular season. The 49ers will have a better assessment on his return once the team assembles for camp later this month.