49ers Confirm Deebo Samuel Suffered a Broken Foot During Workout

Receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to have a breakout season in his second year with the San Francisco 49ers. Those plans could be on a short hitch as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed Samuel suffered a broken foot during a workout session in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday. The team confirmed the receiver underwent a procedure on his left foot on Thursday.
"He should miss between 12 and 16 weeks," Rapoport said via NFL Network. "So Samuel, who was primed for a huge 2020 – his sophomore season, still has plenty of time to make an impact. (He) should be able to be on the field early this coming season."
The former second-round pick spent much of the offseason training in Houston prior to joining a larger session in Tennessee. The wideout is coming off of a standout first year with the 49ers, catching 57 passes for 802 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 14.1 yards per reception through 15 games. He also led all NFL receivers in missed tackles last season (23) and recorded the most yards after the catch by a rookie since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus (484).
The receiver tweeted a positive response to the news, saying "We gone be straight."
Rapoport's reported time frame has Samuel scheduled to return by Week 1 of the regular season if the receiver is on the earlier end of the expected window. According to a team rep, the 49ers will have a better idea on Samuel's timetable for return after the club reports to training camp later this summer.