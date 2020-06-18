49ers Confirm Deebo Samuel Suffered a Broken Foot During Workout

The former second-round pick spent much of the offseason training in Houston prior to joining a larger session in Tennessee. The wideout is coming off of a standout first year with the 49ers, catching 57 passes for 802 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 14.1 yards per reception through 15 games. He also led all NFL receivers in missed tackles last season (23) and recorded the most yards after the catch by a rookie since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus (484).