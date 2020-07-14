2020 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Nick Mullens: The 49ers kept Mullens on the active roster last season behind Garoppolo. He filled in admirably in 2018 after Garoppolo went down in Week 3 of the regular season, when the quarterback appeared in eight games and completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,277 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 2,277 passing yards in his first eight career games are the fourth-most by an NFL quarterback since 1970. Mullens, who was an undrafted free agent in 2017, will enter the final year of his contract this season.