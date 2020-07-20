2020 Training Camp Preview: Safety

Every day leading up to the start of training camp set for July 28, 49ers.com will assess each position group on the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will address the safety position and its depth heading into the 2020 season.

Position Outlook

The 49ers are hoping for repeat production out of starting safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt in 2020. Health hindered the duo last season, however the unit saw an increase in production when both were on the field together. Ward was set to hit free agency this offseason, however the 49ers worked out a contract extension to keep the free safety in San Francisco another three years. With another season together for San Francisco's safety tandem, can Tartt and Ward avoid the injury bug in 2020? How dependable is the depth behind the two? Can a new addition unseat a veteran for a primary reserve role?

Position Breakdown

2019 Recap

While much praise goes to the 49ers vaunted defensive line, San Francisco's secondary also deserves credit for the team's No. 1 ranked pass defense. Tartt and Ward were key pieces of the 49ers final line of defense that succeeded in limiting production downfield, allowing a league-low 10 completions on passes traveling 20 yards or more, according to Pro Football Focus.

San Francisco's starting defensive backs have a relationship dating back to high school, which is apparent in the duo's chemistry and communication. Tartt and Ward were safeties for Davidson High School's football team in Mobile, Ala., where their familiarity helped both become effective on the field.

Tartt's absence was felt when he missed the final four games of the season after suffering a rib injury in Week 13. The 49ers were first in the league with a 35 percent success passing rate through the first 13 weeks of the season. With Tartt out, that rate dropped to 50 percent, ranked 25th in the league.

Both safeties were on hand for the 49ers postseason run and were vital to the team's defensive success last season.