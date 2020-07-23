2020 Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Every day leading up to the start of training camp set for July 28, 49ers.com will assess each position group on the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will address the running back position and any potential lineup changes heading into the season.

Position Outlook

The biggest change among the 49ers running backs heading into 2020 is the departure of Matt Breida, who was sent to the Miami Dolphins during April's draft. Outside of the former undrafted back, the rest of San Francisco's crop of ball carriers are returning, including sidelined running back ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿.

In addition to San Francisco's returnees, the 49ers signed undrafted rookies ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ out of Washington and ﻿Jamycal Hasty﻿ from Baylor following the 2020 draft. With Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner's success in developing talent, can either of San Francisco's undrafted rookies emerge as a premiere option among the 49ers crowded backfield? Will the shift in workload last season carry over in 2020? How will McKinnon's health impact his return in San Francisco? Also, does this unit have potential to remain one of the most potent groups in the league without Breida?

Position Breakdown

2019 Recap

The 49ers lost ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ for the second-straight year with a knee injury, having to place the running back on season-ending Injured Reserve ahead of the regular season. The unit managed to produce, despite the blow to the offense, as San Francisco went on to boast the league's No. 2 ranked rushing attack in 2019. Spearheaded by a talented offensive line and trio of running backs, the 49ers excelled on the ground, averaging 144.1 yards per game and leading the NFL with 23 rushing touchdowns.

Three of the 49ers ball carriers rushed for over 500 yards last season: ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (772), Matt Breida (623) and ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ (544). It marked the first time the 49ers had three players rush for over 500 yards in a single season since 1954. San Francisco also relied on second-year undrafted back ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ throughout the season, who added five total touchdowns in 2019.