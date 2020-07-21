2020 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver

Every day leading up to the start of training camp set for July 28, 49ers.com will assess each position group on the roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will address San Francisco's wide receiver corps and with players returning from injury, how the position could shake out heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

Position Outlook

San Francisco's wide receivers are one of the most intriguing position groups heading into training camp. The 49ers boast a group of young and talented pass-catchers, however the unit is relatively unproven. Outside of Travis Benjamin, no 49ers receiver has played more than three NFL seasons. Additionally, only Benjamin and Deebo Samuel have amassed more than 500 receiving yards in a single season.

In addition to the young talent acquired through the draft, the 49ers are also expecting the return of several young receivers who are making their way back from injury. Given the effects of an abbreviated offseason, how will this year impact the development of the 49ers young receiving corps? Who steps up in the absence of Emmanuel Sanders and potentially, Samuel? Will 49ers returning from injury be ready to go by Week 1? With a surplus of talent, how many receivers do the 49ers keep on their roster in 2020?

Position Breakdown

2019 Recap

It wasn't the ideal start for San Francisco's young group of receivers. Injuries quickly plagued the 49ers season as Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd, two players who were expected to play major roles in 2019, suffered injuries that eventually placed both wideouts on Injured Reserve early in the year. The 49ers were forced to rely on their young group of pass catchers who helped lead the team to an 8-0 start to the season.

The 49ers received a midseason boost with the acquisition of Emmanuel Sanders in Week 8, who complemented San Francisco's young core of wideouts. Prior to Sanders' arrival, the 49ers averaged 187.7 yards per game. Following the trade, San Francisco saw that number jump to 266.4 yards per game. San Francisco's passing offense went on to average 237.0 yards per game last season, ranked 13th in the league, aiding the team's 4th-overall ranked offense.