Dignity Health Partners with the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and KNBR to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Initially 200,000 cloth masks will be distributed in Northern California communities through a unique public health initiative announced on Thursday by Dignity Health, the San Francisco Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and KNBR. This initiative brings together a healthcare company, two Bay Area professional sports teams and a radio broadcast station to support California Governor Gavin Newsom's Wear A Mask public awareness campaign. Dignity Health, a part of parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is the Official Healthcare Provider/Partner of the Giants and the 49ers and is a long-time partner of KNBR, the radio broadcaster for both teams.

The Giants and 49ers will each produce masks co-branded with Dignity Health's logo that will be distributed to fans, workers on the front lines of the pandemic and community organizations. The Giants co-branded masks are currently being distributed as Major League Baseball prepares to start the 2020 season this month and the 49ers co-branded masks will be distributed in August to coincide with the start of the National Football League season.

Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Wear A Mask public awareness campaign encouraging all Californians to use face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, which will save lives while allowing the state to reopen the economy.

The masks will be distributed at no charge to frontline workers, public health, safety and hospital workers and community organizations in San Francisco, Santa Clara and throughout the Bay Area and Northern California. Community organizations include local food banks in the communities Dignity Health's serves; Mercy Housing, a nonprofit that supports affordable housing and the homeless; Dignity Health hospitals in the Bay Area and Sacramento region; and community partners of the Giants and 49ers. KNBR will offer masks to fans and radio listeners through a series of public service announcements and promotions.

"Public safety and human kindness require that we continue to take the necessary precautions during this pandemic, including social distancing, frequent hand-washing and wearing a mask," said Lloyd Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit Health, parent of Dignity Health. "The Niners, Giants, KNBR and Dignity Health are committed to public health and supporting the efforts of state and local leaders to slow the transmission of COVID-19."

"We are tremendously proud to join with our longtime partners in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. During this unprecedented public health crisis, the Giants together with the 49ers, Dignity Health and KNBR have a powerful and unique opportunity to use the strength of our collective reach to raise awareness and influence public behavior," said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer.