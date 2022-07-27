8 Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Training Camp Report Day

Tuesday marked the official start of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP with players reporting to Levi's® Stadium and general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan addressing the media. Veterans, rookies and free agents were back in the building for the first time since the close of the San Francisco 49ers offseason programming. Wednesday is the first of the team's eleven open training camp practices.

Here are eight takeaways from training camp report day:

Trey Lance has been named the 49ers starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Per Lynch and Shanahan, there is no quarterback battle during this year's training camp. Despite Jimmy Garoppolo remaining on the roster, Lance has been given full control of the offense in his sophomore season.

"This is Trey's team," Shanahan said. "And that's nothing against Jimmy. We made that decision a year ago and we're going with it."

Lynch and Shanahan expressed their appreciation for Garoppolo's cooperation with the transition to Lance as the starter and his own situation with the team.

Garoppolo reported to Levi's® Stadium on Tuesday and will be participating in a throwing program during training camp.

"He had a good outside visit with his independent doctor," Lynch said when asked if Garoppolo was cleared to play or practice. "His physical will take place this afternoon (Tuesday)."

Lynch confirmed that Garoppolo is actively on a throwing program as part of a ramp up for his recently repaired shoulder.

TE Charlie Woerner, CB Jason Verrettand DL Kalia Davis were designated to the PUP and NFI lists, respectively.

Tight end Charlie Woerner had core muscle surgery earlier in the offseason that landed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list along with veteran cornerback Verrett (knee). In addition to Woerner and Verrett, rookie defensive lineman Davis was assigned to the 49ers Non-Football Injury list with an injury sustained in college (Central Florida). Per Lynch, all three players are making "good progress."

OL Mike McGlinchey, DL Javon Kinlaw and LB Azeez Al-Shaair were all cleared to practice.

"Mike McGlinchey, (Javon) Kinlaw and Azeez are all in the same boat," Shanahan said. "They're all cleared to practice but they all had some serious surgeries so they're cleared to practice but we're going to take it easy with them."

The trio is expected to participate in training camp but will be eased into practices.

The defensive unit is stacked and ready to take some pressure off the offense.

Defensive end Arik Armstead is looking for the same kind of output from his unit especially with the turnover at the quarterback position. Success on defense can help take some of the pressure off the 49ers offense and Lance who was recently named San Francisco's starter.

"I'd rather be on the team where I'm me and my defense is the reason we're winning games," Armstead said. "That's the mindset. I think that Trey coming in and taking leadership over the team, he's not doing it alone."

Veterans of the 49ers offensive unit are excited about their dual-threat starting quarterback.

With a dual-threat quarterback under center, the 49ers offense has the opportunity to add more elements to Shanahan's already complex scheme. Tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk spoke to Lance's ability to extend plays with his legs as well as the progress they have seen Lance make in the passing game.

"I'm looking forward to a lot of plays that are off-schedule," Kittle said. "You see a lot of, I don't know if it's mobile quarterbacks, but guys that are able to get outside the pocket and make those plays last – instead of a five second play it lasts ten seconds…I think Trey is going to be able to do that a lot and it's just about getting used to that type of style of football."

"I'm excited about his big play ability," Jusczyk said. "Just felt like Trey was hitting a lot of deep shots in OTAs and I'm excited to see that carry over."

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.

The veteran defensive lineman was originally drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Nkemdiche spent three seasons in Arizona (2016-2018) followed by single-season stints with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and the Seattle Seahawks (2021). Last season, Nkemdiche appeared in nine games for Seattle and finished with 15 tackles and one pass defensed.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is here to stay.

With two years left on his rookie contract, Bosa is not expected to enter contract negotiations for another year. Lynch expressed a strong desire to keep Bosa as a cornerstone of the 49ers defensive line for years to come.