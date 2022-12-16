49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Team Highlights
- The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2019. They accomplished the feat in the shortest amount of time since 2011.
- San Francisco has swept the season series against Seattle for the first time since 2011.
- The 49ers have won seven-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
- The 49ers are 5-0 against NFC West teams for the first time since 2002.
- San Francisco improved to 4-1 in primetime games in 2022, the team's best mark in primetime since 2019 (5-1).
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed each of his first 11 passing attempts and was 9-of-9 for 73 yards in the first quarter, becoming the first 49ers quarterback since Jeff Garcia to do so.
- Purdy finished the game completing 17-of-26 attempts for 217 yards and two touchdowns for a 117.0 passer rating. Purdy is the first NFL quarterback to register 175-or-more passing yards, two-or-more passing touchdowns and a passer of 115.0-or-more in each of his first two NFL starts since Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2008.
- Purdy's two touchdown passes mark his third-consecutive game with two-or-more touchdown passes, the longest streak by a 49ers quarterback since at least 1970 and the first in the NFL since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020 (7 games).
- Purdy improved to 2-0 as a starter with the team. He is the first 49ers quarterback since Colin Kaepernick (2012) to win each of his first two career starts.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 26 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown as well as six receptions for 30 yards. The rushing touchdown marked his sixth of the season and the 36th of his career.
- With 108 rushing yards, McCaffrey rushed for 100-or-more yards for the fourth time this season and the 14th time in his career. McCaffrey is the first member of the 49ers since running back Elijah Mitchell to register back-to-back games with 100-or-more rushing yards.
- With 138 scrimmage yards, McCaffrey registered 100-or-more scrimmage yards for the 42nd time since he entered the league in 2017, the most in the NFL in that time frame (2017-22). His 10 games with 100-or-more scrimmage yards in 2022 is the most in the NFL.
- Running back Jordan Mason registered four carries for a career-high 64 yards, including a career-long 55-yard run.
- Tight end George Kittle registered four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns, which marked his second game this season and the third of his career with two-or-more receiving touchdowns.
- The 54-yard receiving touchdown marked the longest by a tight end in the NFL this season.
- With 93 receiving yards, Kittle also became the sixth tight end in NFL history to register 5,000-or-more receiving yards in his first six seasons.
- Kittle is just the ninth player and third tight end in franchise history to register 5,000-or-more receiving yards in his career.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense held the Seahawks to 13 points on the night, marking the seventh-straight game holding an opponent to 17-or-fewer points, the longest streak by the team in a single regular season since 1984.
- Safety Talanoa Hufanga registered one forced fumble and an 11-yard sack of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The forced fumble and sack were both Hufanga's second of the season and his career. Hufanga finished with four tackles, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack.
- Cornerback Charvarius Ward registered six tackles, two passes defended and one fumble recovery for a 40-yard return. The fumble recovery marked the first of his career.
- The 40-yard fumble recovery return was the longest by a member of the 49ers since 2017.
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw registered eight tackles, two passes defended and one fumble recovery of Seahawks running back Travis Homer. The forced fumble marked his second of the season and the third of his career.
- Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam brought down Smith for a nine-yard sack. The sack gave him 4.5 on the season and 23.0 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered two tackles, one pass defended and 1.0 sack of Smith. With 1.0 sack, it gives him 15.5 on the season and 40.0 in his career.
- With 15.5 sacks this season and 15.5 sacks in 2021, Bosa became the fifth player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, to record 15.0-or-more sacks in two of his first four NFL seasons.
- Bosa is one of three players to register 15.0-or-more sacks in consecutive seasons before turning the age of 26, since 1982.
