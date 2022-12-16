Presented by

49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Dec 16, 2022 at 01:25 PM

Team Highlights

  • The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2019. They accomplished the feat in the shortest amount of time since 2011.
  • San Francisco has swept the season series against Seattle for the first time since 2011.
  • The 49ers have won seven-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
  • The 49ers are 5-0 against NFC West teams for the first time since 2002.
  • San Francisco improved to 4-1 in primetime games in 2022, the team's best mark in primetime since 2019 (5-1).

Related Links

Offensive Highlights

  • Quarterback Brock Purdy completed each of his first 11 passing attempts and was 9-of-9 for 73 yards in the first quarter, becoming the first 49ers quarterback since Jeff Garcia to do so.
  • Purdy finished the game completing 17-of-26 attempts for 217 yards and two touchdowns for a 117.0 passer rating. Purdy is the first NFL quarterback to register 175-or-more passing yards, two-or-more passing touchdowns and a passer of 115.0-or-more in each of his first two NFL starts since Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2008.
  • Purdy's two touchdown passes mark his third-consecutive game with two-or-more touchdown passes, the longest streak by a 49ers quarterback since at least 1970 and the first in the NFL since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020 (7 games).
  • Purdy improved to 2-0 as a starter with the team. He is the first 49ers quarterback since Colin Kaepernick (2012) to win each of his first two career starts.
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 26 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown as well as six receptions for 30 yards. The rushing touchdown marked his sixth of the season and the 36th of his career.
  • With 108 rushing yards, McCaffrey rushed for 100-or-more yards for the fourth time this season and the 14th time in his career. McCaffrey is the first member of the 49ers since running back Elijah Mitchell to register back-to-back games with 100-or-more rushing yards.
  • With 138 scrimmage yards, McCaffrey registered 100-or-more scrimmage yards for the 42nd time since he entered the league in 2017, the most in the NFL in that time frame (2017-22). His 10 games with 100-or-more scrimmage yards in 2022 is the most in the NFL.
  • Running back Jordan Mason registered four carries for a career-high 64 yards, including a career-long 55-yard run.
  • Tight end George Kittle registered four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns, which marked his second game this season and the third of his career with two-or-more receiving touchdowns.
  • The 54-yard receiving touchdown marked the longest by a tight end in the NFL this season.
  • With 93 receiving yards, Kittle also became the sixth tight end in NFL history to register 5,000-or-more receiving yards in his first six seasons.
  • Kittle is just the ninth player and third tight end in franchise history to register 5,000-or-more receiving yards in his career.

Defensive Highlights

  • The 49ers defense held the Seahawks to 13 points on the night, marking the seventh-straight game holding an opponent to 17-or-fewer points, the longest streak by the team in a single regular season since 1984.
  • Safety Talanoa Hufanga registered one forced fumble and an 11-yard sack of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The forced fumble and sack were both Hufanga's second of the season and his career. Hufanga finished with four tackles, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack.
  • Cornerback Charvarius Ward registered six tackles, two passes defended and one fumble recovery for a 40-yard return. The fumble recovery marked the first of his career.
  • The 40-yard fumble recovery return was the longest by a member of the 49ers since 2017.
  • Linebacker Dre Greenlaw registered eight tackles, two passes defended and one fumble recovery of Seahawks running back Travis Homer. The forced fumble marked his second of the season and the third of his career.
  • Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam brought down Smith for a nine-yard sack. The sack gave him 4.5 on the season and 23.0 in his career.
  • Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered two tackles, one pass defended and 1.0 sack of Smith. With 1.0 sack, it gives him 15.5 on the season and 40.0 in his career.
  • With 15.5 sacks this season and 15.5 sacks in 2021, Bosa became the fifth player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, to record 15.0-or-more sacks in two of his first four NFL seasons.
  • Bosa is one of three players to register 15.0-or-more sacks in consecutive seasons before turning the age of 26, since 1982.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 14)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Offense
2 / 47

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
4 / 47

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 47

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
9 / 47

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
12 / 47

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
13 / 47

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
14 / 47

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Arik Armstead
16 / 47

DT Arik Armstead

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Offense
17 / 47

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
21 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
24 / 47

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
27 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
28 / 47

OL Aaron Banks

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
31 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
32 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
33 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
34 / 47

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
35 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
36 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
37 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
39 / 47

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
40 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
41 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner
42 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum, CB Ambry Thomas
43 / 47

S George Odum, CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
44 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
45 / 47

CB Dontae Johnson

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S George Odum, TE Charlie Woerner
46 / 47

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S George Odum, TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
47 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Win Six-Consecutive Games; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Stats and Facts from the First Half of #TBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the first half of the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Nick Bosa Leads NFL Sack Count; Stats and Facts from #MIAvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

49ers Win Four-Straight Games; Stats and Facts from #NOvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints.

news

49ers Begin the Season 4-0 in NFC West; Stats and Facts from #SFvsAZ

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Stats & Facts From the 49ers 'SNF' Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco's Week 10 contest vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Stats & Facts Through The First Half of the 49ers 2022 Season

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers first eight games of the season.

news

49ers Sweep Season Series vs. Rams for Fourth-Consecutive Season

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco's Week 8 contest vs. Los Angeles.

news

Bosa Leads League in Sacks; Kittle Records Team-High Yards vs. Chiefs

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco's Week 7 contest vs. Kansas City.

news

Aiyuk Notches First Multiple-TD Game; Stats and Facts from #SFvsATL

Take a look at key stats from the 49ers Week 6 contest vs. Atlanta, including George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo landing in top-10 franchise records.

news

49ers Continue Defensive Dominance in Week 5 Win Over the Panthers

Looking at key stats and figures from the 49ers 37-15 win in Carolina.

Advertising